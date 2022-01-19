Rahane, Pujara Could Lose Test Spot; Likely To Play Domestic Cricket: Report

Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara have been the backbone of India's batting lineup in the Test setup. However, for the past few series both the batters have been really struggling to get runs and with runs drying up fingers have been raised over their current form. After the failure during the New Zealand series, Rahane and Pujara's place was questioned for the South Africa tour, however, the struggle continued for both batters as India went on to lose India vs South Africa three-match Test series 1-2. With runs seeming to be not coming, reports have emerged that the veterans could be heading back to the domestic circuit.

Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane could be heading towards domestic cricket

Following the poor outing during the IND vs SA Test series, the report has emerged that selectors might not close the door on the veteran players but rather ask them to play domestic cricket and make a comeback into the national setup. According to Insidesport sources close to the development while speaking got publication said,

“We will sit with Rahul and the next captain on the transition plan after the South Africa series. But the doors will not be closed for them. We will advise them to go back to domestic cricket and regain their form and then try to make a comeback.”

The source further said, “The two have been great servants for Indian cricket and deserve another chance but will that be now, I don’t think so. Since the England tour, we have had a discussion regarding how to utilise Shubman and a role in the middle-order is where he fits in. Rahul had a chat with him during the NZ series,”.

Cheteswar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane's stats in the last five matches

Pujara has scored the highest knock of 61 runs in the last five Test matches he has played. Out of the ten innings, he has been dismissed below the score of 10 twice, on duck twice, while crossing the 25 runs mark only thrice. He was dismissed on the individual score of three runs in the first innings of the Johannesburg Test after his knock of 0 and 16 runs in the Centurion Test. In the Centurion Test Pujara scored 43 and 9 runs respectively.

Rahane meanwhile, has scored the best innings of 48 runs in his last five Test matches. Out of the 10 innings, he has been out on duck twice, dismissed on or below the score of 10 runs twice, while crossing the 25 runs mark only on two occasions. He scored 48 runs in the first innings of the Centurion Test, before scoring 20 runs in the second. Rahane was dismissed on a golden duck on consecutive deliveries after Pujara’s wicket by Duanne Olivier. In the last Test, Rahane was out for 9 and 1 run respectively.

