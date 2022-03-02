Last Updated:

Rahane, Pujara, Hardik Pandya Demoted In BCCI's Central Contracts For 2022; Details Here

PTI reports that former team India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and all-rounder, Hardik Pandya will be demoted in the upcoming BCCI central contracts list

Azhar Mohamed
Rahane

In the latest development, former India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and veteran test batter Cheteshwar Pujara - both of who were in Grade 'A' central contract by the BCCI - have been demoted to category 'B', as per reports. The report also suggests that all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been demoted from the Grade 'A' category to the Grade 'C' category. 

Both Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara came under scrutiny for their poor run of scores and this saw them being dropped from the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya has failed to put up a show in the recent past and has been frozen out of the team. Ever since his injury, Hardik has bowled very limited spells and has not put up a solid performance with the bat.

The report also suggests, Wriddhiman Saha, who was recently dropped from the Test team might still get a contract but will be demoted from group B to C. This might come as a surprise as the player had earlier revealed how he was told that he would be free to call his time for international cricket as he isn't in the scheme of things, with the management deciding the try out a few youngsters in his place. 

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah will retain the Grade A+ contract, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli too is likely to continue in the A+ grade. KL Rahul meanwhile might get a move up to A+, it will be to see if Rishabh Pant also is moved up. R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohd. Shami are likely to retain their Grade A contract, Ishant Sharma who has been on and off the team in the recent times might be moved down to Grade B or C. 

The BCCI annually awards contracts across four categories, A+ is the highest level which has annual remuneration of Rs 7 crore while A, B and C categories contracted players are paid at Rs 5 crore, Rs 3 crore and Rs 1 crore respectively. 

BCCI contracts: Last Season's list (2021)

Grade A+: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

Grade A: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Mohd. Shami, Ishant Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya

Grade B: Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Agarwal

Grade C: Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Md. Siraj.

