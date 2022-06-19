Rahane Recalls When Rohit Sharma Got Angry Over Thakur's Shot Selection; 'Will Teach...'

In the recently released Bandon Mein Tha Dum documentary, former Indian Test captain Ajinkya Rahane, who famously led the side to a Test series win in Australia, recalled an incident when Rohit Sharma got angry at Shardul Thakur's shot selection. While Thakur had an outstanding series, he played an 'unwise' shot that resulted in him getting dismissed, a decision that left Rohit fuming on the sidelines.

Rahane recalls when Rohit Sharma was left fuming at Thakur

In the Bandon Mein Tha Dum that is now streaming on the VOOT app, Ajinkya Rahane said, "Shardul Thakur was walking in when Washington got out. Rohit told him ‘This is your opportunity of becoming a hero’. And he just nodded and left."

R Ashwin, who also features in the documentary, added, "As he was about to go, Rohit said, 'Shardul, finish it.' This is exactly what he said, I totally understand Shardul. He would have imagined… ‘like how Ravi bhai said, Dhoni hits a six and wins the World Cup.' So inside Shardul’s head, he has already figured out the moment, the commentary, the book the movie, everything. So Shardul’s gone for it, it’s gone to short square leg and got out. And everybody inside is like 'What are you doing?'"

Thakur scored an outstanding 67 runs during the first innings, but could not replicate a similar level of performance in the famous Gabba Test against Australia. He was eventually dismissed after playing a rash out, leaving the team in a spot of bother. Following Thakur's dismissal, Ajinkya added in the documentary what Rohit had said to him at the time. "Rohit was sitting next to me. He said, ‘let the match get over, let us win, I will teach him a lesson.' I said 'forget it, we’ll see once the match is over'."

While Thakur was dismissed on that occasion, his contribution with both the ball and bat cannot be forgotten in the fourth game, as India went on to win the historic Test match in fortress Gabba and the series eventually in Australia by a score of 2-1. He scored 69 runs over the two innings and picked up seven wickets.