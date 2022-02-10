Rahane's 'someone Else Took Credit' Comment On Australia Series Leaves Netizens Divided

Former vice-captain of the Indian Test team, Ajinkya Rahane, made headlines on Thursday for his comments about someone else taking credit for India’s 2-1 Test series victory in Australia, during India’s tour of Australia 2020-21. Speaking to Boria Majumdar on the YouTube show, ‘Backstage with Boria’, Rahane shed his views on India’s historic 2-1 series win against the Aussies with a young squad, while most of the regular senior players were either injured or unavailable. Meanwhile, Rahane’s comments quickly went viral upon getting spotted by cricket fans in India and seemingly left netizens divided with their opinions.

“I know what I've done there. I don't need to tell anyone. That's not my nature to go and take credit. Yes, there were some things that I took the decisions on the field or in the dressing room but someone else took the credit for it," Rahane said on the show.

Netizens divided over Ajinkya Rahane's comment

Fans were quick to figure out that Rahane’s comments could be directed towards India’s then-head coach Ravi Shastri as he received heavy praises for being the architect of the team’s performance. Given that the dressing room’s situation was similar to that of a hospital, Shastri dominated the media space and became the team’s voice after defeating the Aussies in their backyard.

A fan said that Indian cricket fans were always acquainted with the fact that India earned the victory in Australia under Rahane’s leadership and his comments suggest that he needs validation and recognition while exposing his insecurities. The fan further added that Rahane is surely under immense pressure right now. At the same time, another fan expressed her disappointment with Rahane’s statement by saying that the team management backed him well.

We Indian fans always knew Rahane led India to that victory in Australia , but saying all in open tells he is insecure wants to be validated and recognised . — Shubham Sangale (@shubhamsangle18) February 10, 2022

this management backed him so much without caring what everyone else is saying..and here he is blabbering about someone stealing his credit and not getting his dues... didn't expect this !! — Muskan Aggarwal (@muskan401) February 10, 2022

While a section of fans was disappointed with Rahane’s comments, others said that Rahane is right as Shastri’s statements after the series didn't credit him enough. In the meantime, a few of the fans also mentioned that Rahane has been given enough opportunities after the Australia series, however, he failed to contribute significantly.

"Unfortunate from Rahane! Under pressure now, feeling the heat as he is getting out of team so opening hands and pulling fingers out seeking validation (sic)", a netizen wrote.

He's right. Look up shastri's statements after that series. He gave credit to Kohli who was sitting at home — Midnight Sun (@Animusicket) February 10, 2022

Unfortunate from Rahane! Under pressure now , feeling the heat as he is getting out of team so opening hands and pulling fingers out seeking validation. — Shubham Sangale (@shubhamsangle18) February 10, 2022

We have played 3 series after that Aus tour.

Rahane didn't make the kind of contribution he was supposed to being a senior player.

High time we stop talking about what he did on Aus tour to hide failures in next few series — Dr Sagar Garg (@DrGumsNProbes) February 10, 2022

Rahane never made a string of scores like he did before 2017..too many low scores and an odd big score — Sathish (@sathishpgw) February 10, 2022

