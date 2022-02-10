Last Updated:

Rahane's 'someone Else Took Credit' Comment On Australia Series Leaves Netizens Divided

Netizens reacted to Ajinkya Rahane saying someone else took credit from him for India's stunning 2-1 series victory in Australia in 2021 on a YouTube show.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Ajinkya Rahane

Image: AP


Former vice-captain of the Indian Test team, Ajinkya Rahane, made headlines on Thursday for his comments about someone else taking credit for India’s 2-1 Test series victory in Australia, during India’s tour of Australia 2020-21. Speaking to Boria Majumdar on the YouTube show, ‘Backstage with Boria’, Rahane shed his views on India’s historic 2-1 series win against the Aussies with a young squad, while most of the regular senior players were either injured or unavailable. Meanwhile, Rahane’s comments quickly went viral upon getting spotted by cricket fans in India and seemingly left netizens divided with their opinions.

“I know what I've done there. I don't need to tell anyone. That's not my nature to go and take credit. Yes, there were some things that I took the decisions on the field or in the dressing room but someone else took the credit for it," Rahane said on the show. 

Netizens divided over Ajinkya Rahane's comment

Fans were quick to figure out that Rahane’s comments could be directed towards India’s then-head coach Ravi Shastri as he received heavy praises for being the architect of the team’s performance. Given that the dressing room’s situation was similar to that of a hospital, Shastri dominated the media space and became the team’s voice after defeating the Aussies in their backyard.

A fan said that Indian cricket fans were always acquainted with the fact that India earned the victory in Australia under Rahane’s leadership and his comments suggest that he needs validation and recognition while exposing his insecurities. The fan further added that Rahane is surely under immense pressure right now. At the same time, another fan expressed her disappointment with Rahane’s statement by saying that the team management backed him well.

While a section of fans was disappointed with Rahane’s comments, others said that Rahane is right as Shastri’s statements after the series didn't credit him enough. In the meantime, a few of the fans also mentioned that Rahane has been given enough opportunities after the Australia series, however, he failed to contribute significantly. 

"Unfortunate from Rahane! Under pressure now, feeling the heat as he is getting out of team so opening hands and pulling fingers out seeking validation (sic)", a netizen wrote.

(Image: AP)

