Rahul Chahar, Ishan Kishan Celebrate Inclusion In India's World Cup Squad In MI Camp

The BCCI on Wednesday announced an 18-member squad of Team India for the upcoming T20 World Cup, including three players in the stand-by list- Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, and Shardul Thakur. In the final 15, the BCCI selection committee went with five spinners including Rahul Chahar. Apart from Rahul Chahar, his Mumbai Indian teammate Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav also made it into the final 15. Rahul Chahar and Ishan Kishan, who are currently in the Mumbai Indians (MI) camp in UAE for the IPL 2021 Phase 2 burst into celebration after hearing the news of selection.

Mumbai Indians (MI) shared the video of Rahul Chahar and Ishan Kishan's reaction moments after the BCCI announced India's T20 World Cup squad. In the video shared by the MI on its social media accounts, the 22-year-old leg spinner can be seen telling fellow players about his selection in India's T20 World Cup squad.

"It took a lot of hard work. I missed the previous world cup," said Rahul Chahar adding that chances to play in the world cup comes rarely in life therefore 'I am excited and emotional as well.

Apart from Rahul Chahar, Ishan Kishan also expressed his jubilation and said, "I was really happy when the announcement came. I was totally blank."

Chetan Sharma Explains Reason Behind Chahal's Exclusion From T20 WC Squad

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal saw his exclusion from the 15-man Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, after BCCI’s announcement on Wednesday. Replacing Yuzvendra Chahal, the BCCI opted for leg-spinner Rahul Chahar.

While speaking during the post-announcement media interaction, The Chairman of Selectors for BCCI, Sharma said, “We have picked Rahul Chahar over Yuzi as we wanted someone who bowls fast and gets pace off the pitch. He also gets the ball to grip through the surface."

Youngsters Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy were preferred by BCCI, over a more experienced Yuzvendra Chahal. On the inclusion of Varun Chakravarthy, who has played only three T20 Internationals, into the 15-man Indian squad, Chetan Sharma said, “He is the mystery bowler and teams are not able to read him. He has bowled well in IPL and he will be a surprise package."

(Image Credits: Mumbai Indians-Instagram)