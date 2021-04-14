Rahul Chahar Says Confidence Was Key In Win Vs KKR; Reveals Skipper Rohit Sharma's Advice

Mumbai Indians spinner Rahul Chahar revealed that his confidence was the key to Rohit Sharma and co turning the tables on Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders as they grabbed a 10-run win in their second IPL 2021 game on Tuesday. Adjudged Player of the the Match, Rahul Chahar helped Mumbai Indians defend a comparatively low total of 152 runs by grabbing four wickets in four overs while conceding just 27 runs. The spinner opened up on his performance and the help he received from his skipper Rohit Sharma during the game that helped Mumbai Indians come from the back to snatch the win from KKR's jaws.

Rahul Chahar reveals skipper Rohit Sharma's advice

Speaking at the post-match presentation, spinner Rahul Chahar revealed that skipper Rohit Sharma had bolstered his confidence during the game via constant encouragement. Detailing on the advice provided by Rohit Sharma, the young spinner said that the Hitman asked him to bowl confidently with the right length & spin and told him that it was impossible for him (Rohit Sharma) to figure the right lengths while he was facing Chahar and hence it would be impossible for other batsmen to do so. Rahul Chahar noted that his experience in IPL over the last three years helped him hold his nerve to help pull Mumbai Indians out of, what looked at one point of time, scary situation.

MI survive KKR scare

Kolkata Knight Riders managed to lose its bearings in an astonishing manner as Mumbai Indians spinners Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya fashioned an improbable 10-run victory in an IPL encounter on Tuesday. Chasing a target of 153, KKR were on course reaching 122 for 4 in the 15th over before the last five fetched only 20 runs as they stunningy fell short giving defending champions their first win. Krunal (1/13 in 4 overs) and Chahar (4/27 in 4 overs) were brilliant in checking the run-flow after a 72 run opening stand between Nitish Rana (57 off 47 balls) and Shubman Gill (33 off 24 balls). But it was Jasprit Bumrah (0/28) and Trent Boult (2/27), who were magnificent at the death keeping Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik under checks in a game that will be talked about for years to come. especially how KKR capitulated.

Required to show some sensible approach, it was harakiri of sorts by KKR batting unit as they were restricted to 142/7 to continue their miserable record with MI. They now have 22 losses against six wins over MI. Just when KKR needed to play it sensibly with require run-rate under seven, they seemed to commit harakir and lost another in Shakib, this time Krunal Pandya joining in the party for MI. Krunal bowled an exceptional 18th over giving away just three runs, as the duo of Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell struggled to get going before Bumrah applied more pressure in the penultimate over. Needing 15 from the last over, it was a tough ask for KKR and Trent Boult dismissed Russell and Pat Cummins in successive balls to seal the issue.

