Rahul Chahar Stuns Madhya Pradesh With Hat-trick In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Game: WATCH

India's premier domestic T20 tournament, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 has started in grand fashion with fans already being treated with some glorious cricketing action. In just four days since its commencement, the competition has seen some sensational knocks and outstanding bowling spells. On Wednesday, one such incredible bowling spell was displayed by Rajasthan spinner Rahul Chahar who bagged a fifer and ensured that his side beat Madhya Pradesh by 10 runs and secured their second consecutive win.

Rahul Chahar hat-trick powers Rajasthan to a commanding win over Madhya Pradesh

Having won the toss, Madhya Pradesh invited Rajasthan to bat first. Rajasthan failed to post a big score and were bundled out for just 148. Mahipal Lomror was the top-scorer for Rajasthan with 51 runs off 27 balls. Avesh Khan was the pick of the bowlers for Madhya Pradesh as he ended with figures of 4/22.

In response, after a steady 40-run opening stand, Rahul Chahar bamboozled Madhya Pradesh who crumbled like a pack of cards and were reduced to 51/6 after 9.3 overs. In the process, the leggie also bagged a hat-trick by dismissing Madhya Pradesh's top three batsmen. After being 51/6, a 51-run partnership between captain Parth Sahani and Ankit Sharma brought their innings back on track. In the end, Sahani's 45-ball 74 was not enough as Madhya Pradesh fell short by 10 runs. Chahar ended the game with stunning figures of 5/14 in his four overs.

Notably, Chahar has been Mumbai IPL franchise's leading spinner in the past couple of seasons and has impressed one and all with his deceptive leg-spin. He was also one of the 15 cricketers to be retained by the Mumbai franchise during the Dream11 IPL 2020 trading and transfer window in late 2019. As per the signing, the Rahul Chahar IPL 2020 price for the recently-concluded season was ₹1.9 crore ($266,000).

How much is Rahul Chahar net worth?

According to networthey.com, the Rahul Chahar net worth is estimated at ₹7.5 crore ($1 million). His net worth constitutes the salary he receives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for being an Indian cricketer. The Rahul Chahar net worth also comprises the salary he receives from the Rajasthan Cricket Association for his domestic cricketing commitments.

Disclaimer: The above Rahul Chahar net worth figure is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the Rahul Chahar net worth figure.

