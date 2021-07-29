Rahul Chahar's Fiery Send-off Garners Classy Response From Wanindu Hasaranga; Watch

Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga upheld the spirit of cricket after being dismissed by Rahul Chahar during the second ODI on Tuesday. Hasaranga, who looked set to finish the game with the bat for Sri Lanka, was bowled out in the 15th over by Chahar. The 21-year-old gave a fiery send-off to the spinner Hasaranga after bowling him out for 15 off 11 balls. Instead of retaliating against Chahar, Hasaranga chose to praise the young Indian leggie for his excellent delivery. Hasaranga was seen applauding Chahar despite the bowler's aggressive celebration after the wicket.

Wanindu Hasaranga upholds the Spirit of the Game! 👏🏽



Hasaranga was dismissed after he attempted to play a wide of off-stump delivery by Chahar. The Sri Lankan player tried to reach out to the ball and drive it over the covers, but ended up giving a simple catch to Bhuvneshwar Kumar at the backward point. After the wicket, a pumped-up Chahar yelled something at Hasaranga, who responded by clapping his bat. The video of the incident is now going viral on social media, with people commending the Sri Lankan cricketer's response. Some also reckoned that Hasaranga may have clapped sarcastically, while others urged the broadcaster to share their handshake moment after the match.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I

Sri Lanka defeated India by 4 wickets with 2 balls to spare to level the three-match series 1-1. Dhananjaya de Silva played crucial innings in the middle-overs as he scored 40 off 34 balls and remained unbeaten till the end. Wanindu Hasaranga and Chamika Karunaratne also made some important contributions towards the back end of the Sri Lankan innings as they helped De Silva from one end. De Silva was adjudged the player of the match for his unbeaten knock.

Sri Lanka had won the toss and elected to field first. The Indian team, which recently suffered a blow after Krunal Pandya tested positive, went with a couple of changes in the match. Devdutt Padikkal and Ruturaj Gaikwad made their international debut in the match and scored 21 and 29 runs respectively. Dhawan led the charge in batting with his 40 off 42 balls. The pitch was slower than the one used in the first T20I, hence Sri Lanka managed to restrict India for 132 runs in 20 overs.

