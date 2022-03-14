Rahul Dravid & Kohli's Classy Gesture To Retiring Sri Lanka Veteran Suranga Lakmal: Watch

Ahead of Sri Lanka's tour of India experienced pacer Suranga Lakmal had announced his retirement stating that the ongoing series will be his last in national colours. The ongoing Indian vs Sri Lanka 2nd Tets at Chinnaswamy stadium is Suranga Lakmal's last match and Team India coach Rahul Dravid and former skipper Virat Kohli congratulated the pacer for his career.

India vs Sri Lanka: Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli congratulate Suranga Lakmal

The BCCI shared a video clip on social media account in which Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli can be is seen shaking hands with Suranga Lakmal. At the time of writing the 13-second video had garnered more than 2 million views. The BCCI captioned the image, " What a lovely moment this was during the innings break as Head Coach Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli congratulated Suranga Lakmal who is all set to bid adieu to international cricket"

Taking about Suranga Lakmal's career the pacer made his debut in an ODI against India in December 2009. He has taken 168 wickets in 68 Test matches and 109 in 86 ODIs. The 34-year-old played only 11 T20Is, taking eight wickets. Earlier Suranga Lakmal in his retirement statement said, " "I'm indebted to Sri Lanka Cricket for giving me this astonishing opportunity and having faith in me to bring back my motherland honour as it has been absolute pleasure to be associated with the board that shaped my professional life and also enriched my personal development. I have nothing but the utmost respect for all my players, coaches, team managers, support staff, administrative staff and all other support staff,”.

India vs Sri Lanka: Host in control as Sri Lanka lose early wicket

After Sri Lanka resumed their innings at 86 for six and India required less than 30 minutes to wrap their innings for a huge 143-run first-innings lead courtesy of a maiden five-wicket haul by Jasprit Bumrah. India put in a brilliant batting performance in the second innings to declare at 303 for nine, courtesy of half-centuries from Rishabh Pant (50) and Shreyas Iyer (67). Praveen Jayawickrama took four wickets for Sri Lanka and Lasith Embuldeniya walked away with three. Sri Lanka started their chase on a disastrous note losing Lahiru Thirimanne who was dismissed for a three-ball duck by Jasprit Bumrah. At the end of Day 2 Dimuth Karunaratne remained unbeaten on 10 runs while Kusal Mendis remained unbeaten on 16 runs.