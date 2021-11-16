Rahul Dravid & Rohit Sharma Elaborate On New Target Set For Team India In T20Is; Read

The cricket excitement in the country does not seem to cease as the T20 World Cup just ended a few days ago, and India vs New Zealand series is set to begin in just over a day. The first match is scheduled to commence live at 7:00 PM IST on November 17, from the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

With Team India set to begin this series under the new leadership of Rohit Sharma as captain and Rahul Dravid as head coach, the duo discussed the new target for the side in T20Is after a disappointing T20 World Cup.

IND vs NZ: Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma discuss India's target

While speaking at the press conference, Rohit Sharma said, "There are holes we need to fill up. That will be the biggest challenge for us. I'm not going to say that we are going to follow other teams' templates. We will do what suits us best. The players play a different role in Syed Mushtaq Ali, franchises and in the national team. We need to define specific roles for players."

Speaking of the T20I format, in particular, Team India's new captain also added, "I think it's one of the important aspects of the format where people have the assurance and go and take their chances. If it comes off, great! If not, no problem. Our role will be crucial in letting people play fearlessly. We need to give them the assurance."

The Hitman is likely discussing allowing people to 'play fearlessly,' as playing for Team India results in immense expectations from the players. As a result, some could succumb to the pressure and not deliver to their potential. Playing freely is likely to allow them to deliver on more occasions because they have the talent for doing so.

Meanwhile, when it came to the expectations of the team in all three formats, Rahul Dravid said, "All the three formats are equally important for us. Obviously, with ICC tournaments coming up we need to prepare for those. As far as vision is concerned we will look to improve overall."

India vs New Zealand squads:

Indian Cricket Team: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj

New Zealand Cricket Team: Tim Southee (captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert and Ish Sodhi