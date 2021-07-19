Last Updated:

Rahul Dravid Appears On TV As 'Dravida Utkala Banga' In National Anthem Plays; Fans React

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Rahul Dravid may take over as Team India's regular head coach after the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Former cricketer Rahul Dravid has been the centre of attention since the BCCI announced that he will coach India's white-ball squad during their tour of Sri Lanka. Despite being the temporary coach of Team India, Dravid was once again in the spotlight as the Shikhar Dhawan-led side took the field for the first ODI at R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday. One of the cameramen panned to the legendary cricketer when the 'Dravida Utkala Banga' part of the national anthem played before the start of the game. 

Fans went crazy on Twitter as they couldn't stop thanking the broadcasters for the incredible moment. Netizens flooded the microblogging platform with praise for what appeared to be an impromptu move by the cameraperson and broadcasters. Take a look at what fans have to say about the amazing work of the cameraperson and people behind managing the live feed on TV. "Don't know who controls the feed, but whoever it is, well done on showing Rahul Dravid with 'Dravida Utkal Banga' from the National Anthem getting played," one individual wrote on Twitter.

India comprehensively beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets, chasing down 263 runs in just 36.4 overs. After restricting Sri Lanka for 262 runs in 50 overs, India batters comfortably chased down the target as all the batsmen in the top-order clicked. Prithvi Shaw provided a solid start with his quick 43 off 24 balls, followed by a half-century from Ishan Kishan. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan and Suryakumar Yadav finished the game for India as they remained unbeaten at 86 and 31 runs respectively. Shaw was adjudged the player of the match. 

Rahul Dravid to take over Shastri as head coach?

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Rahul Dravid may take over as Team India's regular head coach after the upcoming T20 World Cup. According to former India women's head coach WV Raman, the BCCI may be planning to appoint Dravid as head coach of Team India on a long-term basis. Shastri's contract as India's head coach will expire at the end of the T20 World Cup later this year, and reports suggest that the BCCI may not renew it.

