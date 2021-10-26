Rahul Dravid Applies For Position Of India's Head Coach: Report

According to various reports, former Indian batsman Rahul Dravid has applied for the position of Team India's head coach. This comes on the back of the BCCI inviting applicants to apply for the position as head coach for the Indian team and reports that Ravi Shastri will step down from the role after the T20 World Cup which is underway.

"Yes, Dravid has applied for the position of Team India head coach and Laxman is definitely in the race to take over as NCA head. Talks are on and we have to see how it goes," the source told ANI. The same source also said that VVS Laxman is in the race to take over from Dravid as the National Cricket Academy (NCA) head. The source also confirmed that Dravid is ready to take over as the team's head coach after Ravi Shastri steps down. "Dravid has agreed and it cannot get better. The other positions will now be looked into while Vikram stays as the batting coach. The Indian team is in a state of transition with youngsters coming in and they have all worked with Dravid and it will be all the easier for Indian cricket to continue on its path to becoming world-beaters on the pitch," the source told ANI.

Dravid as Team India A Coach

Earlier this year, Dravid was appointed the interim coach of India's white-ball team for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. Dravid was given the responsibility in the absence of Ravi Shastri, who is in England with the regular Indian Test squad for a bilateral series. Under Dravid's coaching, a new-look Indian side led by Shikhar Dhawan won the ODI series 2-1. However, the visitors failed to make an impact in the T20I series as several key players had to be dropped after the first match due to a COVID-19 outbreak inside the camp.

Inputs from PTI & ANI

Image: PTI