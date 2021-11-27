Rahul Dravid Believes Indian Keeper's Skills 'next Only To Wriddhiman Saha': VVS Laxman

Indian batting legend VVS Laxman is delighted with the way stand-in wicket-keeper Kona Srikar Bharat has filled in the shoes of Wriddhiman Saha, who is considered to be one of India's top players behind the stumps.

While praising the 28-year old, Laxman recalled a time when Team India's new coach Rahul Dravid had once told him that Bharat's keeping abilities are second only to Saha, who was forced to get off the field as he was suffering from a stiff neck.

India vs New Zealand: VVS Laxman praises KS Bharat

While speaking on air on Star Sports after the ending of Day 3 of India vs New Zealand Kanpur Test, VVS Laxman said, "I still remember Rahul Dravid raving about KS Bharat’s wicketkeeping skills. He told me that Bharat has good keeping skills, next only to Wriddhiman Saha in Indian cricket. It’s good to see him repaying the faith of the selectors and the head coach. I think he has justified the confidence shown in him by the selectors and the coach."

The legendary Indian test batter then went on to add why it is crucial to have a top wicketkeeper in such conditions. "In these quality spin conditions, if you don't have a reliable wicketkeeper, then you're going to miss a lot of chances. What we saw today was great technique and great presence of mind. He didn't panic at all for someone who has come into this team recently and got to play only because Saha was injured. Fantastic experience for Bharat. This will give him a lot of confidence going forward in his career," added the 47-year old pundit.

KS Bharat was outstanding behind the stumps

After the end of Day 3, Team India currently lead by 63 runs after dismissing New Zealand for just 296 runs, thanks to a brilliant five-wicket haul for Axar Patel. In reply, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side scored 14/1 by stumps. Amidst some brilliant bowler from Axar was KS Bharat's outstanding wicketkeeping.

The 28-year old from Visakhapatnam played a crucial role in the dismissal of three New Zealand batters. The wickets included a stumping and two catches. If Bharat manages to be part of another dismissal, then he will equal Wriddhiman Saha's record for the most dismissals in a Test innings by a substitute wicketkeeper.