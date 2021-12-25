Rahul Dravid Breaks Silence On Kohli's Unceremonious Sacking As ODI Captain; Read Here

With the three-match India vs South Africa Test series scheduled to commence in less than a day, Indian head coach Rahul Dravid shared his opinions on how his side is approaching the series.

Amongst discussing the various plans that would be used to tackle the Proteas in South Africa, the 48-year old also gave his take on BCCI's controversial decision to drop Virat Kohli as the ODI captain. Dravid explained that he held discussions with the players but had no involvement in appointing the skipper for the format.

Rahul Dravid discusses BCCI's decision about ODI captaincy

While speaking at a press conference, Rahul Dravid said, "That is the role of the selector. I am not going to the internal conversations I had with individual players. It is certainly not going to come out in public." The 48-year old was pressed for answers after the BCCI, and the selectors unceremoniously stripped Virat Kohli of the captaincy in the limited-overs format. The Indian cricket board neither gave the 33-year old a farewell for his four years of service nor thanked him via a social media post.

Kohli disagrees with BCCI chief Ganguly over captaincy removal

The latest update on Team India's ODI captaincy saga is that BCCI president Sourav Ganguly continues to remain silent despite Virat Kohli disagreeing with him on his unceremonious sacking. While speaking to reporters on December 15, Kohli refuted Ganguly's earlier comments that the BCCI had requested him not to step down from the T20I cricket captaincy as he explained how everyone had responded well to his decision.

"I was never told that I should not leave T20I cricket captaincy. I told the BCCI before giving up the T20I captaincy. I told them my point of view. The BCCI received it very well. There was no offence. It was received well, saying it's a progressive step. I told them I will continue as ODI captain and Test captain. I told them at that point clearly that if the office bearers or the selectors don't want me to handle either of the responsibility, I am fine with it. I said this clearly when I approached the BCCI to discuss my T20I captaincy," revealed the 33-year old.

Meanwhile, Ganguly had told ANI earlier, "It's a call that the BCCI and the selectors took together. Actually, the BCCI had requested Virat to not step down as the T20I skipper but obviously, he did not agree. And the selectors then did not feel it right to have two different captains for two white-ball formats." It remains to be seen how the BCCI take care of the captaincy row as this issue has triggered massive controversy across the country, with fans looking for answers from Ganguly and the Indian cricket board.

While all the focus will now be on upcoming India vs South Africa Test series, fans will still hope for the captaincy issue to be resolved before the ODI series begins.