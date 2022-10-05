Rahul Dravid Comes Up With Stern Reply To Question On Use Of Axar Patel In 3rd T20I: WATCH

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid on Tuesday gave a stern reply to a reporter who questioned the use of Axar Patel in the third and final T20I against South Africa. India suffered a 49-run defeat in the series finale, following which Dravid came for the post-match press conference and took a few questions from reporters. One of the journalists asked Dravid a question on India's reliance on match-ups in the shortest format. Dravid hit back by saying that India is not the only side that relies on match-ups as a lot of other teams around the world also look at numbers and stats.

IND vs SA: Dravid annoyed by reporter's question

"Match-ups are important, they are important to us. Whether they are more important or not, it's for you guys to dig deep and look at what stats tell you about match-ups, about numbers of left-hand batsmen against left-arm spin. Maybe you might get some answers to that," Dravid said.

"A lot of teams use match-ups, not only us. Like us, a lot of other teams look and delve into stats, into numbers. I think if you dwell on some of those numbers, you might get some answers. I would really request you to maybe look at some of those numbers, deeply, as deeply as we do," he added.

Axar bowled just one over in the third T20I against South Africa on Tuesday. The left-arm spinner gave away 13 runs at an economy rate of 13.00, including one boundary and one maximum. Axar was expensive with the ball in the previous game as well, conceding 53 runs in his quota of four overs. Axar has played 17 matches in 2022 and has picked 18 wickets at an average of 21.38 and an economy rate of 8.04.

Axar in T20 World Cup squad

Axar is part of India's T20 World Cup squad and is expected to travel with the team to Australia later this week. Axar was picked in the 15-member squad as all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's replacement. Jadeja injured himself during the 2022 Asia Cup last month.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

