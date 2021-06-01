Rahul Dravid Cred Ad: Ex-India Captain Keeps 1 Innovative Fact Under Wraps, Wins Fans Over

Former India captain Rahul Dravid has contributed significantly towards the success of the Indian cricket team. The right-hander emerged to be one of the most dependable campaigners for the team with his gutsy knocks. Moreover, even after calling it quits from international cricket, the batting legend has been instrumental in guiding young guns from the country with his coaching stints. The cricketer-turned-coach's never-before-seen avatar was recently captured in the Rahul Dravid Cred ad. The fans gave the commercial big thumbs-ups and also lauded Dravid for his acting skills. Here's an interesting trivia regarding the ad -

Rahul Dravid Mercedes: Cricketer uses his own car for advertisement

The Rahul Dravid Cred Ad went viral soon after it first aired as fans were surprised to see the cricketer's anger. The 48-year-old, who has often maintained his calm demeanour irrespective of circumstances, was seen venting his anger out on people around in after being stuck in a traffic jam in the advertisement. Dravid was also seen yelling at everybody before taking out his frustration with a bat by breaking the rearview mirror of another car.

Dravid also shouted the now-famous line "Indira Nagar ka Gunda hu main" (I'm the bad boy of Indira Nagar) while standing out of the panoramic sunroof of his car. Interestingly the SUV used for the video was the cricket star's personal car itsrlf. Rahul Dravid had purchased the black Mercedes Benz GLE 350 back in 2019, and he was kind enough to lend the same for the shoot. The top model of the car reportedly costs INR 78 lakh, ex-showroom. The advertisement was aired ahead of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) and several members of the cricket fraternity, including India captain Virat Kohli, had reacted to the video.

It could well be the first instance of an Indian celebrity lending their own possession to shoot for a TV commercial, atleast in modern times.

Never seen this side of Rahul bhai 🤯🤣 pic.twitter.com/4W93p0Gk7m — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 9, 2021

Rahul Dravid net worth details

Rahul Dravid's net worth is estimated to be around INR 172 crore according to CA Knowledge. After retirement, the former Indian captain reportedly earned around INR 5 crore per year as the head coach of the India A and India Under-19 sides and is also salaried above INR 1 crore as the head of NCA at present as per multiple reports. Dravid also endorses various brands that include the likes of Google, CRED, Castrol, Max Life Insurance, Citizen Skyline Construction, and Reebok.

India cricket schedule 2021

June to July 2021 - World Test Championship, India vs Sri Lanka (3 ODIs, 5 T20Is), Asia Cup

July to September 2021 - India vs England (5 Tests)

September to October - Indian Premier League (IPL 2021)

October 2021 - India vs South Africa (3 ODIs, 5 T20Is)

October to November 2021 - ICC T20 World Cup

November to December 2021 - India vs New Zealand (2 Tests, 3 T20Is), India vs South Africa (3 Tests, 3 T20Is)

Disclaimer: The above Rahul Dravid net worth and Rahul Dravid Mercedes information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image source: PTI