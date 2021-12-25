Rahul Dravid Explains How IND Vs SA Can Be A Career-defining Series For Indian Batters

Virat Kohli-led Team India will face the Proteas in the first Test match during their tour of South Africa on December 26, at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Meanwhile, India’s head coach Rahul Dravid spoke to the reporters through a virtual press conference on the eve of the boxing day Test and provided his valuable insights on how the Indian team will tackle tough conditions in South Africa. Dravid also spoke about the team’s preparation ahead of the first Test, without having played a single warm-up match.

Shedding his thoughts on the challenge lying ahead of India in the media interaction, Dravid said, “It’s a great opportunity for any batsman to do well in these conditions. A lot of your career will be defined by those performances. In terms of team selection, it’s not easy to leave out any player. Obviously, at times, we have to take some calls”. He further added that the team management will not get carried away and have also had good discussions about playing XI to win a Test in South Africa.

Rahul Dravid on South Africa's bowling attack-

Dravid was also questioned about the bowling attack of South Africa, and replying to it he said that although the India attack is more experienced, the Proteas have some quality bowlers in their side who cannot be taken lightly. Explaining the same, Dravid added, “It’s a great opportunity for any batsman to do well in these conditions. A lot of your career will be defined by those performances. In terms of team selection, it’s not easy to leave out any player. Obviously, at times, we have to take some calls”.

Rahul Dravid on no warm-up matches for India-

Meanwhile, the head coach also expressed his thoughts on India heading into the three-match Test series, without playing any warm-up matches. “It does really help. But that is the situation we are in. We have had center wicket sessions. In terms of conditions, we could not have asked for more. I think we are ready,” said Dravid. BCCI has regularly kept the Indian cricket fans updated about the team’s whereabouts, and the cricketers have been training hard under different conditions in the last week.

Image: Instagram/@indiancricketteam