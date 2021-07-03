Rahul Dravid Explains Importance Of India's First Training Session In Sri Lanka

It seems that Rahul Dravid might be in the perfect frame of mind ahead of the upcoming limited-overs bilateral series against Sri Lanka starting July 13. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had appointed Dravid as the head coach for the white-ball series as regular coach Ravi Shastri would be guiding the full-strength Indian team who are currently in the United Kingdom for a three-and-a-half-month long gruelling tour.

Rahul Dravid speaks after Team India's first training session

The BCCI had posted a video of Team India's first outdoor training session. In the video, the players are seen heading out of the team hotel to sweat it out and get into the groove ahead of the limited-overs series. Meanwhile, Rahul Dravid can also be seen giving throwdowns and fielding practice to the players.

At the same time, the former Indian skipper also explained how much relaxed he is feeling after being in quarantine for 17-18 days.

"So it's been nearly 17-18 days since we have been in some kind of quarantine. So, I think really good for the boys to be able to get out and just get moving a little bit, a nice little area in the front of the lawn before we practice tomorrow so we gotta a little bit of open space for the boys", said Rahul Dravid.

"Just wanted them to get their legs moving and get the arms going because a lot of them wouldn't have thrown for a really long time", he added.

After that, the players were seen enjoying a game of pool volleyball.

Out of quarantine 👍



Fun activities 😎#TeamIndia made the most out of their day off post quarantine before they headed to the nets in Colombo 👌 👌 - by @28anand & @ameyatilak



Watch the full video to witness how the fun unfolded 🎥 👇 #SLvIND https://t.co/k3BiqHW1VM pic.twitter.com/d7XySHAI2O — BCCI (@BCCI) July 3, 2021

India tour of Sri Lanka: Team India's second-string squad look to create history on Lankan soil

The Men In Blue are scheduled to play three ODIs and as manyT20Is. India will be led by opener Shikhar Dhawan while pacer Bhuvaneshwar Kumar has been named his deputy for that particular series.

The first ODI will begin on July 13 and the final T20 of the tour will be played on July 25, marking the end of a short tour lasting nearly two weeks. The three ODIs will be played on July 13, July 16, and July 18, respectively. The T20 series will commence from July 21 onwards with the second and final being played on July 23 and July 25, respectively. Significantly, the broadcasters have ensured that India's Test tour of England does not coincide with the limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka.

India's Full Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya