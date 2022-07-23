Team India head coach Rahul Dravid was seen getting angry during the final over of the first ODI against West Indies on Friday. West Indies needed 15 runs to win off 6 balls when Mohammed Siraj was brought in to bowl the last over of the game. Dravid, who was sitting in the dugout with Team India batting coach Vikram Rathour, was spotted getting agitated over something that was happening on the field. It appeared as if he was not happy with the field placement in the final over.

The footage was shared a few hours ago on the BCCI's official Twitter account. Over 27,000 people have already viewed the post, and almost 4,000 people have liked it. Ishan Kishan and Arshdeep Singh, who were not part of the playing XI, can be seen expressing their joy in the same video as India manage to defend 15 runs in the game's final over. Kishan was seen standing on a chair and applauding his teammates as they registered a 3-run victory in the series opener.

No shortage of action & emotions! 🔥 👌



🎥 Scenes as #TeamIndia seal a thrilling win in the first #WIvIND ODI in Trinidad 🔽 pic.twitter.com/rkpiPi3yOQ — BCCI (@BCCI) July 23, 2022

West Indies vs India: 1st ODI highlights

Earlier in the game, West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and elected to field first. Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill opened the batting for India. The duo forged a 119-run partnership before Gill was run out for a well-made 64 off 53 balls. Dhawan then forged another partnership with Shreyas Iyer and took the score to 213. Dhawan eventually fell for 97 off 99 balls. Iyer was the next man to go as he was dismissed for 54 off 57 balls. Gudakesh Motie removed both Dhawan and Iyer.

Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson were dismissed in quick succession for 13 and 12 runs, respectively. Akeal Hosein clean bowled Yadav, while Romario Shepherd trapped Iyer LBW. Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel were then dismissed by Alzarri Joseph for 27 and 21 runs, respectively. India finished with 308/7 in 50 overs.

In reply, West Indies scored 305/6 in 50 overs. Kyle Mayers and Shamarh Brooks forged a crucial partnership for the home side after Shai Hope was dismissed cheaply by Mohammed Siraj. While Mayers scored 75 off 68 balls, Brooks hit 46 off 61 balls. Brandon King then scored another half-century for West Indies as he hit 54 off 66 balls. Nicholas Pooran also contributed with the bat by scoring 25 off 26 balls.

Hosein and Shepherd then forged a crucial partnership at the bottom to help West Indies close in on the target. However, India's precise death over bowling prevented Hosein and Shepherd from finishing the game. Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, and Yuzvendra Chahal each picked two wickets in the game. Dhawan was named the player of the match for his outstanding knock.

(Image: BCCI/Twitter)