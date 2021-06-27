Rahul Dravid Feels 1-2 New Players can Come Out Of SL Tour And Make It To T20 WC

Team India's head coach for the tour to Sri Lanka, Rahul Dravid has hinted that one or two new players from the squad touring to Sri Lanka can make it into the T20 World Cup. While Team India's mainstream players are in the United Kingdom, BCCI is sending its second-string team for the limited-over series to Sri Lanka. During the press conference, Rahul Dravid outlined that Indian selectors must have an idea till now that what kind of squad they want to select for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Rahul Dravid hints one or two players can make it in the Team India's squad for T20 WC

The three T20s in Sri Lanka hold more importance than the ODIs as it will be the last set of international games India play before the marquee event. "There are a lot of people in this squad who are pushing for places or looking to cement their places in the World Cup coming up, but I think the key goal of everyone in the squad and in the team is to try and win the series," said Rahul Dravid.

"These are the only three games before the World Cup. I am sure that you know the selectors and management would have a pretty fair idea by now as to what is the kind of squad that they are looking for," added Dravid.

With the Test team in England at the moment, Dravid said this tour can't be looked at as an India A tour where most players get to play. Dravid has stated in the past that one of the reasons for his success as an India Under-19 and A coach was the strategy to give every travelling player a game to build their confidence.

"There is an opportunity for maybe one or two places that, maybe, the team management or the selectors might be looking for, spots that they might want to fill, and give them a few more options," Dravid further added.

"That would be the goal probably over the next three T20s and to win the series. It is slightly different (from the A tour). When you're at a developmental level all of those tours are slightly different to something like this. It will be a great learning experience for the young kids even if they don't get to play," said Dravid.

The Sri Lanka series marks the coaching return of Dravid, who is based in Bengaluru as the chief of the National Cricket Academy. The second-string squad, led by Shikhar Dhawan, has six uncapped players.

Series crucial for not only Prithvi Shaw but also other players says Rahul Dravid

When asked about Prithvi Shaw, who is making a comeback with this series, Dravid said the tour is also crucial for other players including Devdutt Padikkal and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

"It is important for a lot more people other than just Prithvi. The youngsters will be keen to do well and set a marker for the selectors.

"Whether they get selected for the World Cup, that is the call selectors and team management will take but a performance in a tour like this, it is certainly something selectors will take note of."

(Image Credits: PTI)