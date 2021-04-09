Rahul Dravid Gets FURIOUS In Comic Video Ahead Of IPL 2021, Virat Kohli Laughs: WATCH

Former Indian captain and batsman Rahul Dravid is well known for his calm but his latest video may shock everyone. 'The Wall' appeared in a hilarious CRED ad ahead of IPL 2021. The ad was so funny that it even stumped captain Virat Kohli who took to his Twitter handle to share a video of the commercial.

Virat Kohli shares Rahul Dravid CRED ad on Twitter handle

In the Rahul Dravid CRED ad, 'The Wall' can be seen lashing out in frustration as he is stuck in a traffic jam. The former batsman was yelling at the people around him. Looking at this side of Dravid, even current Indian team captain Virat Kohli could not stop from reacting as he wrote, "Never seen this side of Rahul bhai" and gives a laughing emoticon reaction. One may accept Kohli to act in such a manner but certainly not Dravid, who is known for his calm. The hilarious video and Kohli's reaction is shared below.

Never seen this side of Rahul bhai ðŸ¤¯ðŸ¤£ pic.twitter.com/4W93p0Gk7m — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 9, 2021

RCB squad

Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams and Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, KS Bharat, Rajat Patidar, Dan Christian and Suyash Prabhudessai.

Rahul Dravid net worth

Rahul Dravid is undoubtedly one of India's finest batsmen and he is well known for his batting masterclasses in Test cricket. As a result, he is often referred to as 'The Wall' of cricket. With such an illustrious career, it is no surprise that Rahul Dravid has accumulated huge wealth over his lifetime.

As per reports, Rahul Dravid net worth is estimated to be about $23 million. After retirement, the former Indian captain is reportedly earning about INR 5 crores per year as the head coach of the India A and India Under-19 sides. Dravid also endorses various brands that include the likes of Google, CRED, Castrol, Max Life Insurance, Citizen Skyline Construction, and Reebok.

MI vs RCB live stream

The IPL 2021 season is underway with reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai tonight. The MI vs RCB live telecast will be available on the Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 3 SD/HD channels along with a number of Star Sports' regional language channels. The live stream for the match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Disclaimer: The above Rahul Dravid net worth information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.