Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has heaped praise on Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya ahead of the first T20I match against South Africa. Dravid lauded Pandya for his leadership in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League, where the Gujarat-born cricketer helped his team win their maiden IPL title. Dravid has said the team would like to get the best out of Pandya in every aspect of the game, be it fielding, batting, or bowling.

"Hardik's leadership was impressive right through the IPL. You need to be designated leader to be part of the leadership group. From our perspective, we would want to get the best out of his skills, batting bowling, and fielding," Dravid said at the press conference.

Pandya hasn't played for India since the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in November last year. Pandya's inability to bowl owing to a back injury was one of the primary reasons behind his exclusion from the team for a long period. Pandya, on the other hand, had a stunning comeback in the most recent season of the IPL, where he not only took wickets for his side but also finished as the tournament's fourth-highest run-getter. Pandya led Gujarat Titans from the front and helped them win the IPL title in their first season.

India vs South Africa

India will meet South Africa in a five-match T20I series beginning June 9. New Delhi will host the first match of the series, followed by one match each at Cuttack, Vizag, Rajkot, and Bengaluru. In the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul has been named captain of the team. Rahul has a dreadful record as India's captain. He has led India in three One-Day Internationals and one Test match, all of which the country has lost. Rahul will be captaining Team India for the first time in a T20I series. It will be interesting to see if Rahul can maintain India's winning streak in the shortest format.

India’s T20I squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain)(wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

South Africa's T20I squad: Temba Bavuma (Captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen and Marco Jansen.

Image: PTI/IPL/BCCI