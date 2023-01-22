Any Guesses Why? Dravid's Strange Reaction After Big India Win Vs New Zealand Goes Viral

Even though Team India registered a dominant eight-wicket win over New Zealand in the second ODI on January 21, coach Rahul Dravid was seemingly unhappy with something. As seen in the video below, the legendary batsman can be seen moving both his hands and indicating some shot with the bat that did not please him. The strange reaction also left veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle puzzled, who asked fans 'to decode' Dravid's reaction.

New Zealand drop to second in ODI rankings

Following a dismal performance with the bat and a resulting eight-wicket defeat against Team India on January 21, New Zealand have dropped to second in the ICC men's ODI Team Rankings, with England overtaking them. Before the second India vs New Zealand ODI, the Blackcaps were on top of the rankings chart with 115 rating points while England were in second with 113 rating points.

Australia were in third with 112 ratings, while India were in fourth with 111 rating points. However, following their loss to India, New Zealand are now in second with 113 rating points and 3166 overall points. Meanwhile, England and India are ranked first and third, respectively, with 113 rating points.

India register dominant eight-wicket win over New Zealand

After a thrilling win in Hyderabad in the first ODI, Team India registered a dominating victory in the second ODI held in Raipur. The fast bowlers floored the Kiwis in the opening overs, reducing New Zealand to just 15/5 inside 11 overs. The visitors then had Glenn Phillips (36), Michael Bracewell (22), and Mitchell Santner (27) to thank for saving them the blushes but they were eventually bundled out for 108 runs.

Team India made light work of the chase, with captain Rohit Sharma leading from the front with his fifty. If the Men in Blue are able to replicate their performances from the first two matches in the last game and sweep the series 3-0, they will become the top-ranked side in ODIs. The third and final India vs New Zealand match will take place on Tuesday, January 24.

(Inputs from ANI)