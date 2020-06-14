Former Indian Skipper Rahul Dravid Hails The Current Group Of Indian Pacers; Read Here

Rahul Dravid came forward and revealed why the current pace bowling attack is India's best. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Mohammed Shami are doing well in the limited-overs while Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav (also including Shami and Bumrah) are doing exceptionally well in red-ball cricket.

'India has developed depth in fast bowling': Rahul Dravid

While speaking to a daily publication, Dravid went on to say that India has developed depth in fast bowling and they are all peaking right now. He then mentioned that all those star pacers are different and justifying the same, the former Indian skipper added that Jasprit Bumrah is good with his angle, Ishant Sharma with his height, Mohammed Shami is skiddy and swings the ball more, while Umesh Yadav is slingy and that is why all of them are unique in their own way.

Furthermore, 'Jammy' added that as a collection of fast bowlers, he reckons that this is the best fast bowling attack India has had. He then mentioned that the country has produced fast bowlers like Kapil Dev, Javagal Srinath, Zaheer Khan but as a group and in fact even outside the main group, the likes of Navdeep Saini, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur have been doing well at the A-team level.

The champion batsman further added what is different is that one does not have to worry about which three bowlers are needed to be put in the park because they all are doing well.

(Image Courtesy: PTI)