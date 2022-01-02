Rahul Dravid Heaps Praise On Virat Kohli For Being Phenomenal 'despite Noise Around Him'

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has heaped praise for Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli and said that he has been a phenomenal presence in the dressing room despite all the recent noise around him. "Virat Kohli has been phenomenal over the last 20 days, The way he has trained and prepared, the way he has connected with the team is fantastic despite all the noise around him," Rahul Dravid was heard saying in the pre-match press conference.

Virat Kohli will address media before his 100th Test

Normally captain addresses the media one day before the matchday but Virat Kohli did not address the media before the IND vs SA 1st Test, nor was he seen in briefing before the 2nd Test. Asked if Virat Kohli was being kept away or has been avoiding talking to the press given the controversies surrounding his comments on his captaincy and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, Team India head coach Dravid played down Kohli's absence from the customary pre-match press conference and said "Nothing like that, I was told Virat is just being held back from press conferences for now because he has his 100th Test coming up in Cape Town. If he addresses the press then, it can be a big event. The reporters can ask him questions about his 100th Test then. You can celebrate him then. As far as I know, there is no other reason he is not here." he said.

The IND vs SA 2nd Test is due to start on Monday, 3 December at 1:30 PM (IST) with India leading the three-match Test series 1-0 after having won the first Test by 113 runs.

Image: BCCI