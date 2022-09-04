Rahul Dravid Hilariously 'avoids' This Four-letter Word In Pre-game Presser Vs PAK; Watch

India and Pakistan are poised to square off for the second time in the ongoing Asia Cup on Sunday. The most recent meeting between the two teams was in the continental cup opener, which India won by a margin of five wickets. Rahul Dravid, the head coach of Team India, talked to reporters prior to the crucial match, where he spoke about the high calibre of bowling Pakistan's lineup possesses. Dravid praised the Pakistani bowlers, but he also noted that Indian bowlers are just as good.

However, Dravid wanted to use another four-lettered word to describe the Pakistani bowlers but he refrained from doing so. Dravid said he wanted to use a word that starts with the letter 'S', adding "but I can't use that word."

Dravid eventually went on to use the word "glamorous", saying that the Indian bowling lineup might not look as glamorous but it can certainly produce results.

"You have to respect their bowling certainly and I'm very confident that we have a very good bowling attack as well, that produces results," Dravid said.

"It might not be as...I wanted to use the word, but I can't use that word, the word in my mind is coming out of my mouth, but I can't use it. The point I'm trying to make is... it is a four-letter word that starts with 'S', but ok. We might not look very glamorous, but certainly, in terms of production of results, we have got the guys who can produce results," Dravid added.

As far as tonight's match is concerned, India will be without its key player Ravindra Jadeja, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the Asia Cup due to an injury. Axar Patel has been named as Jadeja's replacement for the tournament. However, it is unlikely that Axar will play the Super 4 match against Pakistan. Ravichandran Ashwin is expected to be included in the playing XI with Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik both featuring.

India vs Pakistan: Predicted Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali.

Image: PTI