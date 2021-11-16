Head Coach Rahul Dravid on Tuesday lavished praise on Team India's newly appointed full-time T20 skipper Rohit Sharma during a joint press conference ahead of the first T20 match against New Zealand. With the upcoming T20 series against New Zealand, a new chapter of the Indian cricket team will unfold with Dravid as the Head coach and Rohit Sharma as T20 captain. It is pertinent to mention here that Rohit Sharma made his ODI debut under the leadership of Rahul Dravid in 2007 against Ireland and now the former cricketer will assume charge as head coach under the 'Hitman' captaincy.

During the joint press conference, Rahul Dravid was asked about his thoughts on the 'Hitman' when the Mumbai Indians skipper made his debut under his captaincy in 2007. On that, Dravid said, "I knew from the start that Rohit is a special talent. Never imagined we'd be working in these roles together all these years later... he's a huge credit to the game. Carrying the legacy of Indian and Mumbai cricket isn't easy and he's done that with class."

Rohit Sharma asserts the need to groom youngsters

During the press conference, Rohit Sharma said the need of the hour is to groom every youngster possible and not just look at one or two spots.

"Yeah, I think it is important to groom everyone. I understand the importance of a bowling all-rounder, but you know, keeping one particular spot in focus is not the way forward. We just have to look at the entire squad we have and how we can fit in the players and how we can be effective as a team. For that, whatever is required and whoever can do the job, we will keep an eye on that player," said Rohit while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference.

India vs New Zealand T20 & Test series

India will kickstart the T20I series against New Zealand and then will lock horns with the Black Caps in two test matches. While, the T20Is will be played on November 17 in Jaipur, November 19 in Ranchi, and November 21 in Kolkata, the two tests will be played in Kanpur's Green Park Stadium between November 25-29 and in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium between December 3-7.

Indian squad for three-match T20I series against New Zealand

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj.

(Image: BCCI/Twitter)