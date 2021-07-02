Rahul Dravid Leads India's First Training Session In Sri Lanka; Netizens Say 'clean Sweep'

Quick links:
Team India's 'second-string' squad underwent its first training session lead by Head Coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Shikhar Dhawan ahead of the limited-overs series starting from July 13. BCCI on Friday shared a series of photos of Team India's training session on its Twitter handle. Notably, it was the first time when Rahul Dravid (Head Coach for Sri Lanka Tour) lead the training session of Team India, following which netizens could not control themselves to react. While some extended their greetings to Team India's limited-overs squad, some expressed their opinion that Rahul Dravid should be made the permanent Head Coach of Team India.
📸📸 Snapshots from #TeamIndia's first training session in Sri Lanka 💪💪#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/hzBx8DNye2— BCCI (@BCCI) July 2, 2021
Meanwhile, former India all-rounder Reetinder Sodhi believes Rahul Dravid is the next in line to replace Ravi Shastri as India's regular head coach. During his latest interview with India News Sports, Sodhi said if Dravid was not in the BCCI's scheme of things then the board would never have appointed the Bengaluru-born cricketer as coach to lead the Indian white-ball side on a temporary basis for the Sri Lanka tour. Sodhi claimed that the NCA Director must have been asked about becoming the head coach prior to his appointment and that if he agreed to take the job, it indicates that he wants the team to succeed. Sodhi added that a legendary personality like Dravid should never be a temporary option.
With the full-strength Indian squad in the United Kingdom for a three-and-a-half-month long tour, the BCCI has sent a team of white-ball specialists for a limited-overs bilateral series against Sri Lanka starting July 13 where the Men In Blue are scheduled to play three ODIs and as manyT20Is. India will be led by opener Shikhar Dhawan while pacer Bhuvaneshwar Kumar has been named his deputy for that particular series. Former skipper and National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief Rahul Dravid will be the head coach for this bilateral white-ball series.
India's Full Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya
Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai
