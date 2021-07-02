Rahul Dravid Leads India's First Training Session In Sri Lanka; Netizens Say 'clean Sweep'

Team India's 'second-string' squad underwent its first training session lead by Head Coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Shikhar Dhawan ahead of the limited-overs series starting from July 13. BCCI on Friday shared a series of photos of Team India's training session on its Twitter handle. Notably, it was the first time when Rahul Dravid (Head Coach for Sri Lanka Tour) lead the training session of Team India, following which netizens could not control themselves to react. While some extended their greetings to Team India's limited-overs squad, some expressed their opinion that Rahul Dravid should be made the permanent Head Coach of Team India.

Netizens react to Team India's training session photos

Best of Luck Boys — Deepak Kumar (@DeepakkumarPro) July 2, 2021

All the best coach 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ZvOKSyaPQM — SAURABH SAGAR (@SAURABHSAGR) July 2, 2021

Rahul dravid Sir for Permanent Coach of India Team — Undefeatable (@Yes29355841) July 2, 2021

Caption this #Youngteamindia coach #rahuldravid yet,#senoirteamindia coach also ,but we want dravid sir perminantly as a coach for #indianteam



Rahul 🙏💯 sir knows very well batting or field ,bowling at the time of playing cricket .that is now implementing as a coach #ICC pic.twitter.com/i4qnLI7ezj — sreekanth (@sreekanthdhoni_) July 2, 2021

Reetinder Sodh Suggests Rahul Dravid Next In Line To Become Regular Head Coach

Meanwhile, former India all-rounder Reetinder Sodhi believes Rahul Dravid is the next in line to replace Ravi Shastri as India's regular head coach. During his latest interview with India News Sports, Sodhi said if Dravid was not in the BCCI's scheme of things then the board would never have appointed the Bengaluru-born cricketer as coach to lead the Indian white-ball side on a temporary basis for the Sri Lanka tour. Sodhi claimed that the NCA Director must have been asked about becoming the head coach prior to his appointment and that if he agreed to take the job, it indicates that he wants the team to succeed. Sodhi added that a legendary personality like Dravid should never be a temporary option.

India vs Sri Lanka

With the full-strength Indian squad in the United Kingdom for a three-and-a-half-month long tour, the BCCI has sent a team of white-ball specialists for a limited-overs bilateral series against Sri Lanka starting July 13 where the Men In Blue are scheduled to play three ODIs and as manyT20Is. India will be led by opener Shikhar Dhawan while pacer Bhuvaneshwar Kumar has been named his deputy for that particular series. Former skipper and National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief Rahul Dravid will be the head coach for this bilateral white-ball series.

India's Full Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai

(Image Credits: @BCCI/@Chadr58648054/@Yes29355841/@RonakRJ5)