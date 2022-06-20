Rahul Dravid Names A Player Who Is 'knocking Very Hard' On India Selection Door For T20 WC

Team India's head coach Rahul Dravid spoke to the reporters on Sunday, after the final T20I match between India and South Africa was called off, due to heavy rains at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. The series ended with a 2-2 draw as Indian captain Rishabh Pant and Keshav Maharaj shared the trophy. The Indian squad produced many memorable performances in the five-match T20I series, which resulted in many players rising to the occasion.

Speaking in the post-match press conference Dravid named a player who is knocking very hard on the selection doors for Team India, for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, later this year. Dravid heaped praise on veteran wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik for his batting show in the T20 series against the Proteas side, which left everyone wondering about his chances of playing in the World Cup. However, Dravid refrained from answering about any player's chances for the tournament.

“He was picked for a very specific skill. And it's nice when that's kind of indicated in a sense that it came together brilliantly for us in the Rajkot game, where we needed that big performance in the last five overs to be able to make a par score. He and Hardik [Pandya] batted beautifully for us,” Dravid told reporters.

Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya's heroic efforts

In the fourth T20I of the series at Rajkot, Karthik hit 55 runs off 27 balls, while Hardik hit 46 runs off 31 balls and lifted India to a match-winning total of 169. Notably, both batters added 73 runs in the final five overs of the innings. Speaking about the duo, the head coach termed as the best in the work in the last five to six overs.

“They are probably two of the best in the world in those last five-six overs. So, yeah, it was really nice to see Karthik come off and do what he has been picked to do. It certainly opens up a lot more options for us going forward. Innings like that certainly make you start. Like I was telling the guys it's not about knocking the door - you have to start banging the door down, and an innings like that certainly means he is knocking very hard,” Dravid added.

Both Hardik and Dinesh have been named in India’s T20I squad, which will travel to Ireland later this month for a two-match assignment. While Hardik will lead the team, Karthik will be the most experienced team member. Meanwhile, the T20 World Cup will be played in Australia in the month of October.

