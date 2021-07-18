'Rahul Dravid Needs No Audition', Says Agarkar Ahead Of His First ODI As Head Coach

Rahul Dravid, the National Cricket Academy (NCA) head, has travelled with India's limited-overs squad to Sri Lanka as the head coach in the absence of regular coach Ravi Shastri, who is in England with the Test team and former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar has come out in support for his former teammate Rahul Dravid saying that Dravid "needs no audition."

However, Agarkar added that Shastri has also proved himself in the position over the years.

"I think Rahul needs no audition. Ravi Shastri has not been doing anything wrong except that loss in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The Under-19 team has benefited, other coaches at the NCA and state associations have also helped him," Agarkar said while speaking on Sony Liv's pre-match show.

Sanjay Mankrekar, sitting on the same panel, wondered if the former India captain was vying for the coveted role at all.

"I am not sure if Rahul is vying for that position," Manjrekar stated.

Proven record as a player and a coach

Before becoming the NCA director, he was Head Coach for the India Under-19 and India A teams from 2016 to 2019. Under his coaching, the under-19 team was runners-up at the 2016 u-19 Cricket World Cup and were winners at the 2018 u-19 Cricket World Cup. In 2019, BCCI appointed Dravid as Head of NCA.

In 2016, Rahul Dravid had guided India's U-19 World Cup team led by Ishan Kishan to the finals where it lost narrowly to West Indies by 5 wickets. Star Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, Avesh Khan, and Khaleel Ahmed were also part of the squad.

India vs Sri Lanka first ODI

Indian-wicketkeeper batsman Sanju Samson is not part of the first ODI against Sri Lanka. As per the BCCI, the 26-year-old is ruled out in the first match due to a ligament injury in his knee. He is currently being monitored by the medical team, the BCCI informed.

India's playing XI

India's playing 11 in the first ODI include captain Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan(w), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

The other players in the squad are Sanju Samson, Chetan Sakariya, Nitish Rana, Navdeep Saini, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Chahar, Devdutt Padikkal and Varun Chakravarthy.

Sri Lanka's playing XI

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's playing 11 consists of Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera and Lakshan Sandakan.

The others on the bench are Akila Dananjaya, Ishan Jayaratne , Ramesh Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Kasun Rajitha, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lahiru Udara, Dhananjaya Lakshan and Shiran Fernando.

In the first match, Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat. Till the time this story was written, the Dasun Shanaka-led team were 212 for 7 in 45.2 overs.

(Image Credits: @BCCI - Twitter/ @immagarkar - Instagram)