Rahul Dravid Not Just ‘Indiranagar Ka Gunda’ But Also ‘India Ka Gunda’ Quips Deepak Chahar

Team India's speedster Deepak Chahar is on 'seventh heaven' ever since he played a match-winning knock against Sri Lanka and helped Shikhar Dhawan & Co. seal the ODI series. Deepak Chahar's heroic unbeaten knock of 69 runs supported by vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar at a time when India was under immense pressure helped India to seal the series. Now, during a press conference Deepak Chahar talked about his relationship with Team India's head coach for the Sri Lanka series Rahul Dravid.

Rahul Dravid isn't just ‘Indiranagar ka Gunda’ quips Deepak Chahar

Following India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI, Deepak Chahar shared some funny lines on Rahul Dravid. "Rahul Dravid sir sirf Indiranagar ka gunda nahi hai pure India ke bann gaye hai (Rahul Dravid isn’t just gunda of Indiranagar but entire India), quipped Deepak Chahar in the Press Conference.

Deepak Chahar's comment came in the context of Rahul Dravid's famous commercial in which the former Indian skipper came out of his comfort zone and showcased his 'never seen' before side. In the new commercial, Rahul Dravid was seen lashing out in anger as he is stuck in a traffic jam which is very unlike him. The former Indian captain seemed furious and yelling at the people around him.

Deepak Chahar Reveals What Dravid Told Him During Run Chase

During the post-match presentation, Deepak Chahar had revealed that Team India head coach Rahul Dravid had sent a message between overs, asking him to "play all the balls". While speaking to the Sony TV presenter, Chahar said that he had played a few innings for India A before and Dravid knew he could do it again for his side. The 28-year-old said Dravid told him he is good enough to bat at No. 7, adding "He has belief in me". Chahar quipped, "Hopefully, I don't have to bat in the upcoming matches".

MS Dhoni's impact on Deepak Chahar

Talking about MS Dhoni's impact, Deepak Chahar said, "Obviously he has a very big impact. Not only in CSK, but I have also been seeing him since my childhood days that how you should take the match close. Whenever we have a conversation he always tells me that it is in your hands to pull the game till the end. Then, the matter of win or loss remains in the last few overs. And we are supposed to entertain people and if the match goes in last over then people get naturally get entertained. Irrespective of results, if the match goes till the end then it becomes thrilling. So that was in my mind during the chase against Sri Lanka."

(Image Credits: @RajasthanRoyals/@DeepakChahar9-Twitter/PTI)