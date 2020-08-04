Rahul Dravid Opens Up About Turning One KKR Flop Player Into A Hit At Rajasthan Royals

Former Indian captain Rahul Dravid began his Indian Premier League (IPL) journey with Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2008. He later shifted his base to the Rajasthan Royals for the 2011 season where he stayed till 2013. While playing for the Rajasthan Royals, Rahul Dravid not only served the franchise as a batsman but also as its captain and mentor too. He was involved in some heavy decision making and was responsible for making quite a few changes into their line-up.

Rahul Dravid talks about changing Brad Hodge’s fortunes through Rajasthan Royals

In a recent Insights vs Insights panel discussion, Rahul Dravid stated that Rajasthan Royals was “literally a Moneyball team” when he first joined the franchise in 2011. He said that at the time, they had to compete with some top teams at just 40 to 60 percent of their budget. The former Indian captain added that when he was appointed as Rajasthan Royals’ captain in 2012, they picked players only after monitoring some crucial data ahead of the auctions.

Rahul Dravid cited the example of Australian limited-overs powerhouse Brad Hodge, who had a “phenomenal” T20 record while batting ‘Down Under’. The batting icon said that even though Hodge had an “incredible strength of being good” against the pacers, the batsman struggled for Kolkata Knight Riders and Kochi Tuskers Kerala in the first four seasons of the IPL. According to Rahul Dravid, the Rajasthan Royals team management went through some statistics and identified that the Australian batsman was struggling against left-arm spinners in India.

Rahul Dravid said that after acquiring Brad Hodge at the 2012 auction, they showed him the data and accordingly, asked him to bat lower down the order throughout the season. The former Indian captain mentioned that teams usually brought their best fast bowlers in the end overs, which is why they wanted to expose Hodge against them. Rahul Dravid also explained that Rajasthan Royals at the time needed some firepower in the finishing overs to succeed in the tournament, much like how Chennai Super Kings had MS Dhoni and Mumbai Indians had Kieron Pollard.

The move apparently worked wonders for both, Rajasthan Royals as well as Brad Hodge himself. Improving his batting record after some disappointing outings for the Kolkata Knight Riders, the Australian T20 giant scored his runs at a strike-rate of 140 and 134.40 in 2012 and 2013. The right-hander also maintained an average of 30.62 and 41.85 in the two seasons while aggregating 538 runs in 29 matches. Rajasthan Royals also reached the playoffs in 2013, marking their best performance since their victorious campaign in 2008.

IPL 2020: When will IPL start?

To answer the ‘When will IPL start?’ query, the IPL Governing Council recently came up with a launch of the tournament. Through a teleconference meeting on Sunday, August 2, the governing council confirmed that IPL 2020 will be played between September 19 and November 10 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The decision to shift the much-awaited tournament out of India was made due to the rising coronavirus-positive patients in the country.

