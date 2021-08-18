Rahul Dravid Only Candidate To Apply For NCA's Head Of Cricket Post, BCCI Extends Deadline

Former skipper of India Rahul Dravid has reapplied for the position of Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), and so far is the lone applicant. The BCCI is now said to have extended the deadline by a few days. The BCCI invited applicants after Dravid's two-year contract had ended. As per the rulebook, there is no provision to extend the tenure and there would have to be fresh applications for the post.

Speaking to PTI, a source within the BCCI confirmed that Rahul Dravid was the lone applicant for the position and the reason why no other applicant pursued interest was because everyone knows that there is little meaning in applying when Rahul Dravid has. "Yes, Rahul has reapplied for the post of Head of Cricket. You don't need to be a genius to guess that he is going to continue after the tremendous work he has put in to change the face of NCA, which is now truly a centre of excellence. In fact, as of now, save Rahul, there are no other prominent names of stature who have applied for the post."

Dravid is credited for being the person behind India's phenomenal bench strength and for assembling a bunch of players who have stepped up to the senior squad. "Dravid has done remarkably well as the head of cricket at the NCA, but as per the rules, the Board had to invite applications. Now that he has applied again, it is more or less certain that he will be given another term," the source said.

Earlier, with reports suggesting that Ravi Shastri might not continue in his role post the ICC T20 World Cup, it was speculated that Rahul Dravid will replace Ravi Shastri as the Head Coach of the national side. However, by reapplying for the role at the NAC, Rahul Dravid has hinted that he is more than happy to serve as the Head of Cricket at the NCA.

Nagarkoti, Chakravarthy, Gill back at the NCA

Kolkata Knight Riders trio Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shubman Gill and Varun Chakravarthy and are back at the National Cricket Academy to undergo a rigorous rehabilitation cum fitness test which they are required to clear in order to play in the Indian Premier League next month.

Image credits: AP