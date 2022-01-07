Rahul Dravid Opines On Rishabh Pant's Batting Approach, Says 'management Will Have A Chat'

After Rishabh Pant was dismissed for a weak shot in the second Test match against South Africa, Indian head coach Rahul Dravid said the team management will speak with him about his shot selection. Pant was removed for a duck in India's second innings on Wednesday after missing a shot while coming down the crease to strike Kagiso Rabada. Dravid told reporters on Thursday that they will not push Pant to change his batting approach because it has previously brought him success. Dravid stated that they will definitely have a discussion with Pant about the correct timing to play that shot.

Pant is a positive and aggressive player, according to Dravid, and no one will tell him to change that. "It's just a matter of picking and choosing when to do it," Dravid added. Pant, according to the former India captain, has to spend more time in the middle before attacking the opposition. Dravid Pant has the ability to instantly change the course of a game, but he must learn when to play attacking shots and when to play defence. Dravid also praised the young wicketkeeper-batsman, stating, "He's going to keep improving and getting better."

"No one's ever going to tell Rishabh not to be a positive player, not to be an aggressive player, but sometimes it's just a question of picking and choosing the time to do that. I think when you just come in, maybe giving yourself a bit more time might be a little bit more advisable, but look, in the end, we know what we're getting with Rishabh - he is a really positive player, he's someone who can change the course of a game very quickly for us, so you naturally won't take that away from him and ask him to become something very different. Sometimes it's just about figuring out what is the right time to maybe attack or maybe play out a slightly difficult period that sets the game up for you or sets the innings up," Dravid said at the post-match press conference.

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test

As far as the second Test match is concerned, South Africa won the match by 7 wickets on the back of a brilliant partnership between Deal Elgar and Rassie van der Dussen, who scored 82 runs together before the latter got dismissed by Mohammed Shami. While Van der Dussen scored 40 runs off 92 balls before he was removed in the 54th over, Elgar smashed an unbeaten 96 off 188 balls to help South Africa cross the finish line at the Wanderers. This is the first time in history that South Africa have won a Test match against India at the Wanderers.

Earlier in the game, India won the toss and elected to bat first. India scored 202 runs courtesy of class fifty by KL Rahul and a quickfire 46 by Ravichandran Ashwin. Indian bowlers then dismissed South Africa for 229 runs before adding another 266 runs to their tally thus posting a target of 240 runs to win for the Proteas. South Africa scored 243/3 in reply and won the match by 7 wickets. Elgar was adjudged the player of the match for his outstanding innings.

Image: PTI