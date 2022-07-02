Team India was left in a tough spot with half of the team already inside the pavilion inside the 100-run mark. Rishabh Pant however had other ideas as he rescued the team with a brilliant century on Day 1 of the England vs India Fifth Test match on Friday. The wicket-keeper batsman's knock saw Rahul Dravid giving an animated look which was captured on camera.

Edgbaston Test: Rahul Dravid's reaction to Rishabh Pant's century is just pure gold

Team India's head coach Rahul Dravid was waiting for Rishabh Pant to reach the three-figure mark and once that moment arrived there was no stopping Dravid who could be seen getting up from his chair and raising both hands in the air as the youngster reached the three-figure mark. Rishabh Pant's century came in just 89 balls which is the fastest at Edgbaston ground. The wicket-keeper batsman also broke MS Dhoni's 17-year-old record for the fastest century by an Indian wicketkeeper-batter. Dhoni achieved the feat back in 2005 during a Test against Pakistan when he completed a century in 93 deliveries.

One of the greatest Wicket-Keeper batsman ever in Test history - Rishabh Pant. pic.twitter.com/Ma368gwImy — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 1, 2022

England vs India Day 1 highlights

England dominated the opening session of Day 1 picking up wickets at regular intervals to put India on the backfoot. However, Rishabh Pant's century brought Team India back into the match and placed them in a comfortable position. The Edgbaston Test saw Jasprit Bumrah heading to toss after being named skipper for the match. With Rohit Sharma ruled out of the out Edgbaston Test due to COVID-19, Team India decided to go with Chesteshwar Pujara as makeshift opener to partner Shubman Gill.

James Anderson gave England a fantastic start dismissing both the openers. Shubman Gill looked good before edging the ball to Zak Crawley for 17 runs. Cheteshwar Pujara failed to trouble the scoreboard and was dismissed for 13 runs. Hanuma Vihari and Virat Kohli looked good at the crease before rain halted the play for some time with India at 53/2. After the resumption of the match post rain, the visiting side lost two more wickets with Hanuma Vihari (20) and Virat Kohli (11) both dismissed by Potts. Shreyas Iyer could only make 15 runs before James Anderson got him caught behind by wicketkeeper Sam Billings.

Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja got together and took Team India's innings forward. Pant let himself loose and played his natural attacking game to dominate the fast bowlers. The wicketkeeper-batsman added 222 runs with Ravindra Jadeja for the sixth wicket before getting out to Joe Root four runs short of 150 run mark. Ravindra Jadeja finished the day unbeaten on 83 with Mohamad Shami giving him company at the crease.