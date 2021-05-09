Rahul Dravid Predicts India-Eng Winner, Pinpoints 'interesting' Battle To Watch Out For

Former India's skipper Rahul Dravid ahead of the India tour of England series has made a massive prediction and stated that it is the best chance for Team India to defeat England on their home soil. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rahul Dravid discussed the upcoming test series of India against England during a webinar organised by Live Aid India. During the interaction, Rahul Dravid said that following the historic win in Australia, Team India is filled with confidence, and therefore it is the best chance for the team to register another historic series win.

Rahul Dravid also predicted the series outcome of the India tour of England and stated that India might clinch the series with an outcome of 3-2. "I just think India will be well-prepared, have the confidence from Australia, there's a lot of belief in the squad. A couple of players have been to England a few times, there's a lot of experience in the batting order this time around, so this is probably our best chance, maybe say 3-2 to India," said Dravid.

The Indian team is scheduled to play the World Test Championship final against New Zealand at Southampton from June 18-22 before taking on England in a five-match test series. The series will begin at Nottingham (Aug 4-8) and will be followed by matches at Lord's (August 12-16), Leeds (Aug 25-29), Oval (Sep 2-6) and Manchester (Sep 10-14). A 14-day hard quarantine for passengers travelling from India to the UK and the existing COVID-19 situation in the country has forced BCCI to pick at least 30 members in the squad which will have some automatic choices and the best performers from India.

'The Wall' Rahul Dravid also outlined the weakness and interesting contest that the world will witness during the India-England series. Rahul Dravid outlined that the English batting line-up depends too much on skipper Joe Root. "If you look at their top six or top seven, you really think of one great batsman, a world-class batsman who is Joe Root. Obviously, Ben Stokes is another one, who is a good all-rounder, but for some reason [R] Ashwin seems to do well against him. And that should be an interesting contest. I know he's done well against him [Stokes] in India, but it'll still be an interesting subplot to the series," said Dravid.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced a 20-man squad for the upcoming World Test Championship and India tour of England. Team India’s first stop will be in Southampton where they play New Zealand to decide the first champion of the Test format. Following their 3-1 win against England at home, India finished as the No. 1 side with 72.2 percentage points and booked their place in the final.

(Image Credits: PTI)

