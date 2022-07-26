Team India head coach Rahul Dravid was the backbone of the Indian batting lineup during his playing days. Patience was the key to Rahul Dravid's batting success and that is why opposition bowlers would find it difficult to get him out. Nicknamed 'The Wall' Dravid also had to go through lean patches in his career but managed to overcome it and become one of the greatest batsman in cricket history. Recently Dravid during an interview revealed how switching off from the game helped him mentally and also about the realisation that he can't score as quickly as Sachin Tendulkar or Virender Sehwag.

Rahul Dravid while talking to India's first individual Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra, during the podcast 'In the Zone' revealed how he found his way of handling the pressure and loved having a one-on-one contest with the bowler after realising that he cannot score runs at the pace in which Sachin Tendulkar or Virender Sehwag did it. He said, "As my career progressed, I realised, I was never gonna be someone who will be scoring quickly like a Sehwag did or maybe to an extent as Sachin did. I was always going to need patience. I loved that contest between me and the bowler, sort of tried to make it a one-on-one contest. I found that help me concentrate a bit more."

He further added, "Honestly, I was never going to be like Viru (Virender Sehwag). He found it much easier to switch off because of his personality. I was never going to get to that level. But I started recognising the red flags, I realised when I was getting too intense. I knew I needed to find a way to switch it off but it was the mental side of the thing that you need to help yourself. It came down to you recognising that this was as important to you as those extra hours in the gym and practice sessions. If you did all of that but were unable to switch off mentally, you are not gonna have enough energy to play the game. Once I start recognising that three or four years in my career, I started to make an effort to switch off a lot more and it helped me a lot.

During the interview, he also spoke about how switching off from the game helped him mentally. While revealing the details Dravid said, "If I look back at my career, that (channelising the engery) was a game-changer. I was really able to channel my mental energy. I used to spend a lot of energy even when I was not playing thinking about my game, worrying about it, and reflecting on it. In time I learned that was not necessarily helping my batting. I needed to refresh and almost find a life outside of cricket,"

Rahul Dravid batting record

Speaking of Rahul Dravid's batting record, the 'The Wall' scored 13288 runs in 164 Test matches and 10889 ODI runs in 344 matches. His Test runs included 36 centuries and 63 half centuries, while in ODI format he has 12 centuries and 83 half centuries. After his retirement, Rahul Dravid served Indian cricket as a coach of the Under-19 and ‘A’ sides. He was also the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore before being appointed India’s chief coach in November 2021.