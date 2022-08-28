Last Updated:

Rahul Dravid Recovers From COVID-19, Rejoins Team Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Duel

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has recovered from the Covid-19 virus and will join the team ahead of the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 match on Sunday.

Dubai, Aug 28 (PTI) Head coach Rahul Dravid has tested negative for COVID-19 and is set to join the Indian team ahead of its much-awaited Asia Cup opener against Pakistan here on Sunday.

Batting great Dravid, who had tested positive for the virus ahead of the team's departure for the continental tournament in a routine test, has fully recovered from the condition.

The former India skipper didn't travel with the team after testing positive as the BCCI appointed NCA head VVS Laxman as India's interim coach.

Since returning positive in the test conducted on August 23, Dravid had been undergoing home isolation.

Earlier, BCCI secretary Jay Shah released a statement where he stated that the Indian head coach had mild symptoms.

"Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19 in a routine test conducted ahead of the team’s departure to the UAE for Asia Cup 2022.

"Dravid is under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team and has mild symptoms. He will join the team once he returns with a negative COVID-19 report," Shah had said in a release. PTI AH AH AH ATK ATK

