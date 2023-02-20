India on Sunday defeated Australia in the second Test in Delhi to take a 2-0 lead in the four-match series and retain the coveted Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India beat Australia by 6 wickets as the home side managed to finish the game in just under three days. Australia witnessed a great batting collapse in their second innings on Sunday, which set India a paltry target of 115 runs to win. India chased down the target in 26.4 overs which saw the game end just before tea on Day 3.

Cheteshwar Pujara, who was playing his 100th Test for India, finished the chase in style as he came down the track and smashed a boundary over the midwicket region to help seal the victory. After Pujara hit the winning runs for his team, it elicited an emotional reaction from India head coach Rahul Dravid, who was seen giving high fives to his colleagues in the Indian dugout. Dravid is known for his cool persona and often hides his true emotions whatever the situation may be. However, India's thumping win in the second Test saw Dravid give a passionate reaction.

In his 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th Test, @cheteshwar1 finishes off the chase in style 🙌🏻#TeamIndia secure a 6️⃣-wicket victory in the second #INDvAUS Test here in Delhi 👏🏻👏🏻



— BCCI (@BCCI) February 19, 2023

India vs Australia

On Friday, during the match at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, Australia won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored a total of 263 runs, with Peter Handscomb and Usman Khawaja each scoring a half-century. Mohammed Shami picked up four wickets, while Jadeja and Ashwin took three wickets apiece.

India, in response, managed to put up only 262 runs on the scoreboard, with Axar Patel making a significant contribution of 74 runs.

During the second innings, India's bowlers performed brilliantly, as they dismissed Australia for just 113 runs. Jadeja took an impressive seven-wicket haul, and Ashwin picked up three wickets. Among the Australian batters, Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne were the only ones to put up a decent score of 42 and 35 runs, respectively, while the rest of the team was dismissed for single-digit scores.

In India's second innings, Rohit Sharma (31) and Virat Kohli (20) were major contributors apart from Pujara, who scored an unbeaten 31 off 74 balls to help India win by 6 wickets. Jadeja was named the player of the match for the second time in a row.

Image: Twitter/BCCI