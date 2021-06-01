Rahul Dravid Reveals Flip Side Of Being A Cricketer In Funny Incident From Playing Days

From toiling it hard against fierce bowling attacks in Test matches to guiding young guns from the country to achieve notable success, former Indian captain Rahul Dravid has contributed significantly towards the betterment of Indian cricket. The player had emerged to be a prolific run-scorer during his playing days, which did wonders for his popularity among the masses as well. While the right-hander continues to enjoy a tremendous fan following to date, there was a particular fan encounter that did not go as per plan for the ex-cricketer.

Rahul Dravid reveals how a female fan refused to leave his house

The talented batter's exploits on the field as well as his good looks made sure that he gained a massive female fan following soon after his debut. While appearing on the inaugural episode of Viu's web-based talk show 'What the Duck', the player had revealed how he was overwhelmed by all the love, but there were times when it went overboard. Dravid mentioned how his parents would want him to interact with his fans and they would even come to visit his place to get a glimpse of their favourite player.

The 48-year-old recalled how on one such occasion a girl had entered his house and refused to leave. Dravid pointed out that he had come home after a long overseas tour and was sleeping when the fan visited his place. The player's parents greeted her and even offered her refreshments. The batsman met her and also gave her an autograph. However, things took a new turn when the fan mentioned that she had come all the way from Hyderabad after leaving her home, only to be with Dravid. The cricketer-turned-coach stated that they had to seek police's help to get out of the tricky situation.

Rahul Dravid wife - Vijeta Pendharkar

The former cricket player's wife is a medical surgeon by profession. The two tied the knot on May 4, 2003, in a private ceremony in Bangalore. Rahul Dravid's close friends Anil Kumble and Venkatesh Prasad were among the cricketers who were present for the wedding. Rahul and Vijeta are proud parents to two kids.

Rahul Dravid net worth details

Rahul Dravid's net worth is estimated to be around INR 172 crore according to CA Knowledge. After retirement, the former Indian captain reportedly earned around INR 5 crore per year as the head coach of the India A and India Under-19 sides and is also salaried above INR 1 crore as the head of NCA at present as per multiple reports. Dravid also endorses various brands that include the likes of Google, CRED, Castrol, Max Life Insurance, Citizen Skyline Construction, and Reebok. Dravid bought his luxury designer house in Indira Nagar, Bengaluru in 2010. It is estimated that the present value of the Rahul Dravid house is around ₹4 crore.

Rahul Dravid stats in international cricket

The Rahul Dravid stats include his 48 international centuries, 36 of which he scored in Tests. The Rahul Dravid centuries count also includes his 12 tons in ODIs. Rahul Dravid called it quits from international cricket in 2012 after scoring 13,288 runs in 164 Test matches at an average of 52.31 and 10, 889 runs in 344 ODIs at an average of 39.17.

