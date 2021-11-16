Speaking at the media interaction ahead of the India vs New Zealand T20I series. Team India head coach Rahul Dravid was asked about the possibility of India having separate teams for different formats of the game, but Jammy replied that there are no such plans on cards, but there could be individuals, who might probably get to play just one format of the game.

He further added that that workload balance is something he will surely be looking into and that it is quite important to take care of ones' mental health in these tough times where players have to spend a lot of time in quarantine and in bubbles. "We are not looking at having separate teams. Of course, there are individuals who play only in certain formats. We must look at players' mental health... these are challenging times, especially for those who play every format. I will certainly look at this. You have to strike a balance... you cannot neglect the long term future of players and their mental health. You have to focus on winning now, but you also have to look at the long term effects. Striking a balance is important... that's my job as a coach"

Players aren't machines says Rahul Dravid

Dravid went on to add that for that very reason, some players might be rested for tours so as to ensure all players are fit both physically and mentally ahead of the big tournaments, which include the two World Cups, asserting that players are not machines. "Workload management is important. Players aren't machines. We want all our players fresh for the challenges ahead. It's very simple, we have to monitor every series we play. Workload management is an important aspect of cricket. We see that in football too. The mental and physical well being of players will be a priority. We need to do a balancing act, have to work towards having players fit for the big tournaments.

Image: AP/ Twitter/BCCI