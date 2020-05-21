Rahul Dravid Scores His First ODI Hundred On May 21, 1997; Watch Video

On May 21, 1997, former India captain Rahul Dravid scored his first-ever ODI hundred in Chennai. Rahul Dravid's century was the first of his 12 in limited-overs and came against archrivals Pakistan. Dravid's maiden ODI century was overshadowed by the then famous Saeed Anwar 194 innings, which was the highest score in ODI history.

Rahul Dravid centuries: Rahul Dravid's maiden ODI century gets overshadowed by Saeed Anwar 194 knock

On Thursday, Dravid completed 23 years of scoring his first ODI hundred. India faced off against Pakistan in the sixth match of the Pepsi Independence Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Despite the testing conditions, India's nemesis, Saeed Anwar smashed the Indian bowling attack to all parts of the ground to break the 13-year-old record held by Sir Viv Richards record for the highest score in ODI cricket.

The Saeed Anwar 194 knock included 22 fours and five sixes with Shahid Afridi doing most of the running after the left-hander suffered a bout of cramps in the 18th over of the innings. Anwar's effort propelled Pakistan to a daunting total of 327/5 in their quota of 50 overs.

In response, India got off to a worst possible start with star opener Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly falling quickly. Rahul Dravid walked in to bat at No.3 and displayed his array of shots, picking up regular boundaries. Rahul Dravid, along with Vinod Kambli, restructured the Indian innings before the left-hander departed for 65. Dravid continued his rich vein of form, going on to score his maiden ODI hundred. Rahul Dravid's efforts were not enough as India were bowled out for 292 with the Karnataka batsman scoring 107 of those.

Rahul Dravid centuries: Watch Rahul Dravid's maiden ODI hundred

Rahul Dravid centuries

Rahul Dravid was one of the most prolific run-getters in the history of international cricket and one of the seven cricketers to score more than 10,000 runs in both Tests and ODIs. Generally regarded as a Test specialist, the Karnataka batsman has time and again bailed his team out of a difficult situation, earning him the moniker of 'The Wall'. Among the Rahul Dravid centuries, 12 have come in ODI cricket, with his two highest scores being involved in 300-run partnerships with Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar. In Tests, the former captain has scored 36 centuries, including five double hundreds.

Rahul Dravid net worth

The Rahul Dravid net worth figure is estimated to be around $23 million (₹165 crore) according to Sportzwiki. Dravid reportedly earned around ₹5 crore per annum in the last 2 years of his stint as the head coach of the India A and India Under-19 teams, a 100% rise from his salary during 2015 and 2016. That means his last monthly salary was approximately ₹45 lakh (although unverified).

Now, as the head of the NCA, it is highly likely that Dravid draws a much higher monthly paycheck. The Indian cricket legend continues to endorse a number of brands including Reebok, Philips, Google, Castrol, Max Life Insurance, Citizen, Skyline Construction, Gillette and World Trade Center Noida.