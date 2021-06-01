Rahul Dravid Shocks Fans With MS Dhoni-style Lavish Car Collection; See Pictures

Former India captain Rahul Dravid is one of the most renowned personalities in the cricket fraternity. Apart from proving his mettle at the highest level with phenomenal batting performances, the right-hander has also contributed to the development of Indian cricket by mentoring up-and-coming cricketers in his coaching stint. While he might be known for being a legendary batsman, he also has an enviable car collection that could also put a number of modern-day players to shame. Here we reveal more details about Rahul Dravid cars and his MS Dhoni-esque automobile collection.

Rahul Dravid cars: What is parked in the cricketing star's garage?

While the cricketer-turned-coach is said to have a reserved nature, his choice of cars is a rather contrasting one. The 48-year-old had purchased a flamboyant 2013 Porsche 911 Carrera S in red colour, which remains to be one of the costliest cars in his collection to date. The estimated price of the sports car stands at INR 1.59 crore (ex-showroom). Moreover, Rahul Dravid added a black Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 to his collection in 2019.

The price of the top model of the vehicle is estimated to be INR 78 lakh. However, the German automotive brand has discontinued the particular variant of their line-up. The same car was also used in the viral Rahul Dravid Cred ad.

Never seen this side of Rahul bhai 🤯🤣 pic.twitter.com/4W93p0Gk7m — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 9, 2021

Apart from the aforementioned vehicles, the prolific run-scorer also is a proud owner of an Audi Q5. The luxurious SUV is said to have cost the ex-cricketer somewhere around INR 56 lakh. While he surely has a number of premium cars in his possession, he also has often been spotted committing in the ever-dependable Toyota Innova Crysta. The top model of the MUV is currently priced at around 25 lakh (ex-showroom).

According to a report by Go Mechanic, Dravid has still held on to a car that he was presented back in 2004 after winning a Player of the Match award. The star cricketer still has the particular Hyundai Tuscon with him even after these many years. It is worth mentioning that it was also the first generation of the SUV that was launched in India.

Rahul Dravid net worth information

Rahul Dravid's net worth is estimated to be around INR 172 crore according to CA Knowledge. After retirement, the former Indian captain is reportedly earning about INR 5 crores per year as the head coach of the India A and India Under-19 sides. Dravid also endorses various brands that include the likes of Google, CRED, Castrol, Max Life Insurance, Citizen Skyline Construction, and Reebok. According to several reports, Dravid bought his luxury designer house in Indira Nagar, Bengaluru in 2010. It is estimated that the present value of the Rahul Dravid house is around INR 4 crore.

Disclaimer: The above Rahul Dravid net worth and Rahul Dravid house information is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the above figures.

