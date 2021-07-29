Rahul Dravid Shows Faith In India's Bench Strength, Says They Are 'earning' Their Caps

Rahul Dravid, who has been appointed as the head coach for the ongoing limited-overs series between India and Sri Lanka has said that the players who are chosen in the squad are good enough to represent the country and that is why they are there in the first place.

A depleted Indian side was beaten by Sri Lanka in the second T20I at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the visitors had to make many changes in their side ahead of the contest after all-rounder Krunal Pandya had tested COVID-19 positive which meant that a few players got the chance of donning the Indian jersey for the very first time.

Sri Lanka vs India: Rahul Dravid exudes confidence in Team India's bench strength

"We tried to do that in the One Days as well after we wrapped up the series. We tried to give a few people a chance. Obviously, circumstances have forced us to do it here even before we managed to win the series. But, I truly believe that if you are selected to play for India – whether it's 15 players or whether it's 20 players, you know you are good enough to play in the XI, you should be good enough to play in the XI. I don't really think the selectors select you in 15 (15-member squad) just to warm the bench or select you for a holiday", said Rahul Dravid while speaking to the official broadcasters of Sri Lanka vs India limited-overs series.

"Certainly, that's not the message I have been given. I look at the squad, the 20 guys who are here, each of them has got here through sheer weight of performances. It's not easy in India. People earn the right to come here. It's not every time that we're going to give everyone a chance here but it’s really nice to be able to give as many as you can", he added.

"Well, they are earning their India caps. I mean I don't get that argument as to what do you mean by earning your India cap? Like I said, if you are selected in a team of 15, obviously with COVID now it's become 20. You are selected keeping in mind that you may need to play in the XI at any given point of time because of injury or lack of form to any other player. So, you have certainly earned the right to get that cap. It’s up to you to take that opportunity and perform. I truly believe everyone who’s here has earned it", the ex-Indian skipper added.

We've got 11 to choose from and all 11 are playing: Rahul Dravid 😄



From the playing/remaining 11, who are you looking forward to 😉

WATCH NOW!

📺 Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4, Sony SIX#JeetneKiZid #HungerToWin #SLvIND #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/NNuNEv9VTT — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) July 28, 2021

In the absence of some key players, the youngsters including the likes of pacer Chetan Sakariya and batsmen Devdutt Padikkal as well as Nitish Rana were handed their T20I caps.

Coming back to the contest, Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan top-scored with 40 as the visitors were restricted to 132/5 from their 20 overs after being asked to bat first. In reply, Sri Lanka crawled their way towards victory by four wickets and two balls to spare courtesy of an unbeaten 40 from middle-order batsman Dhananjaya de Silva.

By the virtue of this win, the T20I series is tied at 1-1. The third and final match will be played on Thursday.