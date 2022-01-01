Rahul Dravid Shows 'never-seen-before' Side, Jubilant Fans Say 'cricket Breaks Boundaries'

The Indian Test team ended their 2021 year with a crushing win over South Africa in the India vs South Africa 1st cricket Test at Centurion. KL Rahul and Mohammad Shami played a huge part in Team India's victory with exceptional batting and bowling performance. After returning to the hotel Team India cricketers were seen celebrating the victory in style as they decided to shake legs with the local hotel staff.

IND vs SA: Rahul Dravid joins Virat Kohli in dancing with hotel staff

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their social media handle, skipper Virat Kohli can be seen shaking a leg with the hotel staff at the Irene Country Lodge. As the members of the Indian team got down from the bus they were welcomed with dance and music. However, the biggest talking point from the video was Team India coach Rahul Dravid. In the video, Rahul Dravid can be seen high on spirit and trying to dance while celebrating Team India's win.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin shared the clip of him dancing with Mohammad Siraj and Cheteshwar Pujara and said it was the first time that Pujara agreed to shake his legs.

Fans react to Rahul Dravid dancing

Cricket breaks boundaries. Hell yea! ❣️ — Rex cricket. (@Shu66523268) December 31, 2021

The wall getting into the groove 😂😂😂 — Sunny M (@ssmudhar1986) December 31, 2021

Someone please post one on Dravid....He was doing his bit too 😌🥲 — Aditya Sahay (@adisahay7) January 1, 2022

Indira Nagar ka gunda ki dance is superb 😜 — ಸತೀಶ ಅಂಬ್ಳಿಹಳ್ಳಿ 🇮🇳 (@AJSATHISHA) December 31, 2021

Recap from Indis vs South Africa 1st Test

India looked to be in control after Day 1 with KL Rahul scoring the century on an opening day, Rahul's opening partner Mayank Agarwal scored a half-century. Day 2 of the 1st Test saw the entire day called off due to rain. Day 3 of the contest saw 17 wickets falling in total with Team India losing wickets like a pack of cards. India provided the fightback with Mohammad Shami leading the bowling unit picking up 5 wickets to give India control of the match.

With a lead of just 130 runs Team India batters once again fell to South Africa pacers ending their innings at 174. Pujara (16), Kohli (18) and Rahane (20) fell cheaply once again, while KL Rahul (23), Rishabh Pant (34) and Ravichandran Ashwin (14) were dismissed off deliveries that rose on them. Kagiso Rabada (4/42), debutant Marco Jansen (4/55) and Lungi Ngidi (2/31) once again proving too much to handle.

South Africa in their second innings failed to provide a fight as Indian bowlers wrapped up the win easily. Skipper. Dean Elgar was the top scorer for the team with 77 runs, while Temba Bavuma remained not out for on 35 runs. Shami and Bumrah picked up 3 wickets apiece.