Rahul Dravid To Have Remarkable, Unnoticed Career Co-incidence; Here Is How

Former India captain Rahul Dravid's contribution towards the success of the Indian cricket team is considered to be unparalleled by pundits and fans alike. The seasoned campaigner has continued to strive for the betterment of Team India even after his retirement by grooming the younger crop of players through his coaching stints. With Ravi Shastri in the UK with India's Test side, Dravid will serve as the head coach for the Indian team travelling to Sri Lanka for six white-ball games. Interestingly, his appointment has paved way for a stunning co-incidence.

India vs Sri Lanka 2021: Rahul Dravid's stunning career co-incidence

The right-handed batsman was an integral part of the Sourav Ganguly-led side in the early 2000s. Apart from donning multiple roles as a player, he also was Ganguly's deputy. Moreover, after the southpaw's unceremonious exit, it was Dravid who was handed the captaincy reins of the national side in 2004. The star batsman's first tour as the Indian skipper was of Sri Lanka in July-August, 2005.

India participated in a tri-series alongside West Indies and Sri Lanka under Dravid's leadership. India managed to reach the final of the series but ultimately went on to lose the clash against host Sri Lanka by 18 runs. It is worth mentioning that the former cricketer's first assignment as the head coach of the senior men's team will also be in Sri Lanka in the month of July. In the absence of Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri, Shikhar Dhawan and Rahul Dravid will lead the Indian think tank for the impending series.

India vs Sri Lanka 2021 schedule

Shikhar Dhawan will next be seen in action leading the Indian team in six white-ball matches in Sri Lanka. The two cricketing nations will battle it ouf in 3 ODIS and as many T20Is in the month of July. All six matches will be played at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Here is the India vs Sri Lanka schedule:

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: July 13, 2021 - Colombo - 10:00 AM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: July 16, 2021 - Colombo - 10:00 AM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: July 18, 2021 - Colombo - 10:00 AM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: July 21, 2021 - Colombo - 7:00 PM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: July 23, 2021 - Colombo - 7:00 PM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: July 25, 2021 - Colombo - 7:00 PM (IST)

Rahul Dravid stats in international cricket

The Rahul Dravid stats include his 48 international centuries, 36 of which he scored in Tests. The Rahul Dravid centuries count also includes his 12 tons in ODIs. Rahul Dravid called it quits from international cricket in 2012 after scoring 13,288 runs in 164 Test matches at an average of 52.31 and 10, 889 runs in 344 ODIs at an average of 39.17.

Rahul Dravid cred ad

The Rahul Dravid Cred Ad went viral soon after it first aired as fans were surprised to see the cricketer's anger. The 48-year-old, who has often maintained his calm demeanour irrespective of circumstances, was seen venting his anger out on people around in after being stuck in a traffic jam in the advertisement. Dravid was also seen yelling at everybody before taking out his frustration with a bat by breaking the rearview mirror of another car.

Dravid also shouted the now-famous line "Indira Nagar ka Gunda hu main" (I'm the bad boy of Indira Nagar) while standing out of the panoramic sunroof of his car. Interestingly the SUV used for the video was the cricket star's personal car itself. The ad also took India captain Virat Kohli by surprie.

Never seen this side of Rahul bhai 🤯🤣 pic.twitter.com/4W93p0Gk7m — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 9, 2021

