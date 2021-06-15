Rahul Dravid To Travel To Sri Lanka As Head Coach Of Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) General Secretary Jay Shah has confirmed that former India international Rahul Dravid will travel with the white-ball team to Sri Lanka as their head coach. Shah, while speaking to news agency ANI, said Dravid will be coaching the limited-overs Indian squad during their tour of Sri Lanka in July. The team, which is slated to play a three-match ODI series and as many T20Is against the islanders, will be led by opener Shikhar Dhawan. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will travel as Dhawan's deputy.

Last month, ANI had reported that Rahul Dravid will travel as head coach of the white-ball side as the trio of Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun, and Vikram Rathour are currently busy coaching the Indian Test squad for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand and a subsequent five-match Test series against England. Dravid had earlier taken up the job of batting consultant for Team India during their tour of England in 2014. Dravid was also the head coach of India U-19 and India A between 2016 and 2019. He was appointed the Director of Cricket Operations at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru last year.

India's tour of Sri Lanka

The BCCI on Friday announced a 20-member squad for the series against Sri Lanka. The team is currently undergoing a mandatory 14-day isolation period at a hotel in Mumbai, from where they will directly leave for Colombo earlier next month. The team is expected to undergo a three0day quarantine period in Sri Lanka before resuming practice for the series. Earlier, the BCCI had requested the Sri Lanka board to organise a couple of practice games against their A-side, but due to the COVID-19 protocols, it was decided to conduct only intra-squad matches before the start of the series.

India's Full Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh

(Image Credit: PTI)

