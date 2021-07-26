Rahul Dravid Urges Nation To 'come Together In Encouraging Team India' At Tokyo Olympics

Former Team India skipper as well as the head coach for the ongoing limited-overs bilateral series against Sri Lanka, Rahul Dravid has come forward and urged the citizens of India to motivate the Indian contingent as, they look forward to rewriting history in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. 127 athletes across 18 sports disciplines from India are participating in the mega event. This is the biggest-ever contingent India is sent to any Olympics earlier.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Rahul Dravid urges India to 'cheer' for India

"Let's come together in encouraging Team India at the Olympics. Come on India, let's cheer for India", said Rahul Dravid in a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, Rahul Dravid's coaching stint has got off to a flier as Team India clinched the three-match ODI series 2-1 and have also drawn first blood in the opening T20I by registering a comfortable 38-run win on Sunday night. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side would be hoping to seal the three-match series with a win in the second ODI that will be played at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium on Tuesday, July 27.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Here's how the Indian contingent has fared at the quadrennial event

India's best performance in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics was on Saturday, July 24, when champion weightlifter Mirabai Chanu went on to clinch silver in the Women's 49kg category. Despite Mirabai Chanu's breathtaking performance where she lifted 202 kgs, she missed the gold medal by a whisker as China's Hoi Zhihui finished at the top of the podium with a total lift of 210kg which is also a new Olympic record.

India has succeeded in winning its first medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but, the long wait for a gold medal continues as the Indian contingent looks to end a 13-year-drought by winning the biggest prize of the quadrennial event. The last time a gold medal came home was during the 2008 edition in Beijing where shooter Abhinav Bindra won the prized medal in the 10-meter air rifle event. It now remains to be seen which of the athletes can go all the way and ensure a top of the podium finish.