'Rahul Dravid Will Come With Blueprint For Team India For Next 5 Years': Ex-India Batter

Amid reports suggesting that Team India's former cricketer Rahul Dravid has formally applied for the position of Head Coach of the 'Men In Blue', cricket pundits and fans on social media are expressing their excitement. Now, former cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra on his YouTube channel welcomed Rahul Dravid's decision to apply for Team India's Head Coach and stated that he will come with a blueprint for the team for the next five years.

Speaking on reports of Rahul Dravid applying as Team India's head coach, Chopra said, "So, what can Rahul Dravid do? I think he'll bring a process. See, the Indian team is already very successful, it's not like they are not doing well. You are defeating Australia in Australia, you have the ability to defeat England in England, you are capable of becoming World Champions, you are at the top of the Test rankings for the last five years. With Rahul Dravid, I see a blueprint for the next five years. He's not going to come with a short-term vision but he'll come with a blueprint for Indian cricket for the next five or ten years."

Furthermore, Aakash Chopra expressed that he is excited to see the combination of Rohit-Rahul and Virat-Rahul in the limited-overs format and Test cricket respectively. "...We can see a pair of 'R' and 'R' - Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma - for white-ball cricket and Rahul Dravid with Virat Kohli for Test matches. It's going to be very interesting."

Chopra also opined that if Rahul Dravid has applied for the position, then he doesn't see others win the race to coach Team India. "If he has put his name in then... it's a race where no other coach can win. The moment Rahul Dravid has put his name, others' applications are already redundant."

Rahul Dravid's road to Team India's coach

For years now, Rahul Dravid has been working with the grass-root level to nurture young talents for Team India. Prior to becoming the NCA director, he was the Head Coach for the India Under-19 and India A teams during 2016 to 2019. Under his coaching, the under-19 team was runners-up at the 2016 U-19 Cricket World Cup and were winners at the 2018 U-19 Cricket World Cup. In 2019, BCCI appointed Rahul Dravid as Head of NCA. In 2016, Rahul Dravid had guided India's U-19 World Cup team led by Ishan Kishan to the finals where it lost only narrowly to West Indies by 5 wickets. Star Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, Avesh Khan, and Khaleel Ahmed were also part of the squad.

Dravid was appointed the interim coach of India's white-ball team for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. He was given the responsibility in the absence of Ravi Shastri, who is in England with the regular Indian Test squad for a bilateral series. Under Dravid's coaching, a new-look Indian side led by Shikhar Dhawan won the ODI series 2-1. However, the visitors failed to make an impact in the T20I series as several key players had to be dropped after the first match due to a COVID-19 outbreak inside the camp.

Although time-to-time Dravid refused to take the offer of Team India's Head coach, report suggested that BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah talked to the former cricketer to consider himself for the post and 'The Great Wall' finally applied for the post.

(Image: @BCCI/Twitter)