Rahul Dravid Won't Put His Name For Coach Of Team India? Aakash Chopra Explains Why

Cricketer turned commentator and cricket expert Aakash Chopra has predicted that Ravi Shastri would continue as Team India's head coach whereas, Rahul Dravid will not even put his name on the list.

Rahul Dravid has been appointed as head coach of Team India for the white-ball series against Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, the current head coach of the national cricket team, Ravi Shastri is in the United Kingdom along with Virat Kohli & Co. who will be facing Joe Root's England in the five-match Test series scheduled to begin from August 4. The first Test will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Rahul Dravid for coach of Team India?

It so happened that Aakash Chopra was asked by a cricket fan whom does he see as the probable candidates for the next Indian coach and why since the reigning coach Ravi Shastri's contract ends in November and here's what he has to say.

"November? It means just after the World Cup (ICC T20 World Cup 2021). I don't think there will be any changes. I feel Ravi Shastriji will continue. Maybe since there is a process, tenders and applications will be sent inviting the candidates for the position of the head coach but, I don't see a change in the offing to be very honest", said Aakash Chopra while interacting in a video posted on his official YouTube channel.

"Because once this World Cup ends, another one will be played in just under a year (ICC T20 World Cup 2022). That will be another T20 World Cup and after one year you have a 50-50 World Cup (2023). You had reached the finals of the World Test Championship (2021 losing to New Zealand by 8 wickets). Your team is doing well and it's not that their performance is not up to the mark. Then why to change?", Aakash Chopra added.